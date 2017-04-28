Brown County Commission 4.28.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Friday, April 28. Members present were Chairman Roberts, Olsen and Kruse. Also present were Gormley and Boyles.

The April 26 payroll was approved as follows: General, $65,842.03; Road and Bridge, $11,696.43; Election, $245.77; Technology, $546.37; Appraiser, $6,940.01; Noxious Weed, $2,357.09; Diversion, $0; ACC, $9,140.73; JJA Core, $9,865.40; ACE Fund, $147.91; Services for Elderly, $2,226.25; Solid Waste, $2,637.88; Special MVT, $2,680.01; Employee Benefit FICA, $7,115.02; and Employee Benefit KPERS, $7,801.69. After State Unemployment and Workers Compensation of $113.09 and Insurance of $7,032.55 were taken out the total was $122,096.95.

The April 28 month-end claims were approved as follows: General, $142,665.73; Road and Bridge, $73,167.30; Historical Society, $3,525; Employee Benefit, $55,382.12; Election, $354.40; Extension, $7,275; Mental Health, $5,383.32; Developmental Services, $2,104.37; Conservation, $6,250; Appraiser, $1,603.58; Ambulance, $11,392.14; Noxious Weed, $32,893.26; Alcohol, $3,101.52; Diversion, $654.06; 911 SB50, $2,620.03; ACC, $2,918.70; CC123, $50; JJCR, $5,346.32; Federal Ace Funds, $192; Services for Elderly, $4,446.47; Solid Waste, $34,232.04; and Payroll, $390.26. The total was $395,947.62.

Also at the meeting:

The minutes from the April 24 meeting were approved.

The next regular meeting was held Monday, May 1. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.