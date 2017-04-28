Brown County Genealogical Society 4.20.17

Submitted by Marla Hathhorn, Secretary

The Thursday, April 20, Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Charles Carr, with 21 members and guests present.

Treasurer Gail Coker-Carr read the February and March treasurer’s reports. There were no minutes from the March meeting. The reports were approved as read.

Future fundraisers discussed were Santa’s Attic on Nov. 4 and the cemetery flower placement on Memorial Day weekend. Also discussed was the Society’s Ancestry subscription.

Society members have been invited to tour the Museum at the Tennant-Baker House in Troy on July 27. This will replace the regular July meeting.

Steve Gingery presented an interesting program on Fort Smith, located in St. Joseph, Mo. Fort Smith was a Civil War earthen fort occupied by 2,500 Union men and 12 cannons during 1861. The Fort was abandoned following the Civil War and is now a City Park located atop the Prospect Hill bluff.

The next meeting will be Thursday, May 18. Louis Cruse, a surviving Buffalo Soldier, will present a program on the group.

The meeting adjourned, and refreshments were served by Marla Hathhorn.