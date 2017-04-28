Can I sell my home canned foods?

I received a lot of food preservation question and among the most popular question is, “Can I sell my home-canned foods?” Or has anyone told you that your homemade jelly or salsa or other canned foods is so delicious that you should sell it?

In some cases, this is legal, but in other cases, it is not. In Kansas and Missouri, any canned goods sold to grocery stores or other distributors, or products sold across state lines, require a food processor’s license and cannot be produced in a regular home kitchen.

In Kansas, fruit jams, jellies and canned fruits sold directly to consumers, such as through a farmers market or at a craft show, do not require a license and can be made in a home kitchen. Selling other canned products, such as sauerkraut, pickles, canned vegetables and most salsas, does require a license and so cannot be made at home. These product sales also require the processor to attend Better Process Control School.

In Missouri, if you’re selling less than $50,000 worth of products per year directly to consumers, fruit jam and jellies do not require licensing for sales and can be made at home. Other products require a license and cannot be produced at home.

Check with our local public health inspector before preparing any food for sale, as regulations may vary in different localities. More information on Kansas regulations for selling canned foods is available at www.bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/MF3138.pdf.