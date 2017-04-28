Diabetes Education Program renews its AADE accreditation

Submitted by Debra Thompson

Sabetha Community Hospital’s Outpatient Diabetes Education Program recently has renewed its status as an accredited diabetes education program by the American Association of Diabetes Educators. This allows residents in and around Nemaha County increased access to critical diabetes education services.

Diabetes education is a collaborative process through which people with or at risk for diabetes gain the knowledge and skills needed to modify behavior and successfully self-manage the disease and its related conditions. It is provided by diabetes educators.

The SCH Outpatient Diabetes Education Program offers individual sessions to assess individual needs and help develop a collaborative plan that works best for each client. The program will offer group classes periodically as well. To learn more or schedule an appointment, they can be reached at 785-284-2121 ext. 419.

“Diabetes can be a challenging disease to manage, and the results of uncontrolled diabetes is staggering. Diabetes education is such a practical key to empower clients with resources, tools and support to help them reach their goals,” said Lori Menold, RN, CDE, program coordinator at SCH Outpatient Diabetes Education Program.

“Trends show that diabetes education is moving out of the hospital and into the community, so AADE’s accreditation program was created, in part, to encourage diabetes education where the patient is seeking care,” said Leslie E. Kolb, RN, BSN, MBA, program director of the Diabetes Education Accreditation Program. “Sabetha’s Outpatient Diabetes Education Program is exactly the type of program we envisioned when we set up our accreditation program in 2009.”