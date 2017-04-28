Fertilizing grapes, rhubarb harvest, asparagus beetles

To fertilize grapes, in the year of planting apply one-half cup of a 10-10-10 fertilizer per vine as growth begins in the spring. Repeat after one month. Fertilizers should be spread evenly from the trunk out three to five feet.

In the second year, apply one cup of a 10-10-10 fertilizer per vine as growth begins in the spring. Fertilizers should be spread evenly from the trunk out three to five feet.

On mature vines (three years and older), if the soil test recommends phosphorus and potassium, use a 10-10-10 fertilizer at the rate of two cups per mature vine. Fertilizers should be spread evenly from the trunk out three to five feet.

If, however, there are adequate levels of phosphorus and potassium, add 3/4 cup of a high nitrogen fertilizer such as a 27-3-3, 29-5-4, 30-3-3 or something similar instead of the 10-10-10. Though recommended for lawns, these fertilizers will also work well as long as they do not contain weed killers or crabgrass preventers. Fertilizers should be spread evenly from the trunk out 3 to 5 feet.

Rhubarb Harvest and Seedstalks

Rhubarb, like asparagus, is a perennial vegetable.

It is harvested for the leaf stem, which is also called a petiole. Some year’s rhubarb will produce large, hollow-stemmed seedstalks that arise from the center of the plant. These should be broken or cut out as they appear so that energy will go into plant vigor rather than seed production.

It will take several weeks for all the seedstalks to appear so be vigilant in removing them. Newer varieties of rhubarb are selected for vigor, bright red-colored stalks and less of a tendency to produce seedstalks than the older types.

Asparagus Beetles

Asparagus is doing well, but be on the lookout for asparagus beetles. Both the adult and larvae of asparagus beetles feed on asparagus spears by chewing the tips and spear surfaces, leading to scarring and staining of the spear tips. Asparagus beetles overwinter as adults in trash near the garden.

The adults are a blue/black beetle with a red prothorax with yellow spots. The larvae are a soft, greenish grub. Small, elongated, black eggs sticking out long ways from the side of asparagus spears are laid on developing spears.

Early control of beetles is important to reduce feeding damage later. Sevin will provide control (a one-day wait before harvest is required). Some products with permethrin are also labeled but require a three-day waiting period between spraying and harvest.