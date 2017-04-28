Monument, field name honor Sabetha native Wilbur Bestwick

Born Nov. 27, 1911, Sabetha native Wilbur Bestwick graduated from Sabetha High School in 1932, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1934 and went on to become the first Marine to fill the newly established position of Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in 1957. He served in that position until his retirement from active duty on Sept. 1, 1959.

A committee that includes members of the Bestwick family, Sabetha’s John L. Palmer Post 126 of the American Legion, Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Sabetha Chamber of Commerce is working to build a memorial honoring Sergeant Major Bestwick.

The monument is being constructed at Somerset Park on North Sixth Street in Sabetha.

The field at Somerset Park also will be renamed Wilbur Bestwick Field, in honor of this local hero.

The monument is an engraved, smooth-faced cottonwood limestone. An American Flag and Marine Corps Flag that will be illuminated at all times will grace the memorial.

A dedication ceremony, to which the public is invited, is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, on Memorial Day weekend.

Wilbur Bestwick

After completion of basic training at San Diego, Calif., Bestwick saw pre-World War II duty at sea aboard the USS Louisville, and served at Marine posts in Bremerton, Wash., and San Diego and Camp Elliott, Calif.

He was appointed a sergeant major in 1943 and served in combat with the 3rd Marine Division in the Bougainville and Guam campaigns in the Pacific Theatre of Operations during World War II.

After returning to the States in December 1944 and until the start of the Korean conflict, he served as sergeant major in several units in California.

In October 1952, Bestwick joined the 1st Marine Division in Korea as Division Sergeant Major, for which he was awarded the Navy Commendation Ribbon with Combat “V” device.

Upon his return to the States, he served in California and in Marine Corps headquarters until his assignment as the first Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps in 1957.

His other decorations include the Navy Unit Commendation, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with three bronze stars, the World War II Victory Medal, the Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars, the United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Presidential Unit Citation.

Bestwick died in California on July 10, 1972, and is interred at the Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo, Calif.