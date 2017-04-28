Nemaha County Sheriff 4.27.17

ARRESTS

David A. McKee, 28, of Seneca was arrested on April 24 by Seneca Police Department for the offense of driving while suspended. He was released on $750 surety bond on April 24 with a court date of 9 a.m. on May 17.

Nathan A. Wagner, 28, of Sabetha was arrested on April 26 by SabethaPolice Department on a Lyon County warrant for failure to appear. He was released on April 26 on $2,500 surety bond with a court date of 12:45 p.m. May 16.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office took a report of an unknown male driving an older white SUV who entered a GMC pickup and a John Deere skid loader parked at 1528 120th in Corning and removed the keys. Approximately $90 loss is estimated.