Sustainable cleaning practices

What does sustainability mean to you? Here are four simple sustainable cleaning practices to try at home:

1. Did you know that about 90 percent of the energy the washing machine uses goes toward heating the water? Washing in cold water saves your clothes, energy and the planet. Check the fabric care label and see what you could be washing in cold water.

2. Recycle your cleaning product containers.

3. Pre-rinsing your dishes? Don’t. It wastes water, and with the newly formulated dish detergents, food comes right off. Another dishwasher sustainable practice is to only run your dishwasher when it’s full.

4. Going shopping? Ditch the plastic shopping bags and use reusable ones instead.

The American Cleaning Institute recommends washing reusable bags after each use, following care instructions. See the fabric care label for more information. Wipe insulated bags with a disinfecting or sanitizing cloth, especially along the seams.

Use separate bags for raw meats, seafood and produce. Label bags to avoid confusion. Keep bags for non-food items like cleaners, books, sports gear, etc., and separate from food bags.

After washing, make sure the bags are dry before storing. Don’t store your bags in your car trunk. This is a dark, warm and often humid environment that promotes bacteria growth. Help prevent bag bacteria by storing your bags at home in a cool, dry environment where air can circulate.