Wild Times: Aim a little low, Part III

The deer slowly grazed their way out into the open. They had no clue that we were in the area or that there was an imminent threat from above.

We let them slowly move off to our left around the face of the mountain. No one uttered a word. The three of us just sat there on our behinds with the binoculars glued to our eyes watching the deer take their sweet time to move out of sight. Once the last deer disappeared around the corner, we hopped up and gathered our gear and walked back up the mountain.

“I know where they are headed,” Bernard said. “We will head to the top and then move to the north. We can come off the top of the mountain and drop down through a boulder field to get a little lower. We should be right on top of them!”

A few minutes later, we were back up on top and heading down the ridge. We went about 200 yards and then slowly eased over the top. Just like Bernard said, we were right on top of the four fallow deer. Once again, we began ditching gear before we dropped down a little lower. Bernard grabbed his backpack with all his goodies inside, and I grabbed the rifle.

We began to slowly move down through the rocks toward a small ledge down below us. Within a few minutes, we were on the ledge. We could not see the deer and they could not see us.

Bernard dropped down to his hands and knees and crawled forward to the lip of the ledge. I stayed back and waited for Bernard to signal me to come forward.

Bernard laid on his belly for several minutes glassing the deer. He then motioned me to come forward. I hit the ground and cradled the rifle on my arms and crawled forward and got up beside him.

When I got to the lip and could see over the edge, I was taken back a little. The ground literally dropped straight down from that ledge. It went straight down for about 200 yards and then flattened out to form another ledge. On that flattened ledge grazed four fallow deer.

“You want the second deer from the left,” he said.

I nodded. It made about as pretty a picture as one could imagine. The four deer were grazing on a beautiful green carpet. Behind the deer were mountain peaks that were covered in snow halfway down them. Above the peaks was a sky that was a deep blue with not a cloud in sight. This was going to be an interesting shooting opportunity. The deer still had no clue we were above them.

Bernard laid his pack at the edge of the lip. I could tell right away that the pack had to be over the lip and on the downhill side. I pushed the pack forward and then inched my body over the edge. I felt like I was standing on my head trying to shoot. Bernard moved up beside me and leaned over to talk to me.

“Hold a little low on the body behind the shoulder,” whispered Bernard. “With this angle the bullet will hit a little high.”

I nodded affirmatively. I nestled the rifle into the backpack. I put my eye to the scope. The crosshairs went right behind the shoulder and a little lower than normal.

“He is 250 yards away. Hold right on him,” Bernard said.

The crosshairs were steady. I began the squeeze on the trigger and the rifle jumped. That deer crumpled to the ground in the blink of an eye. We had just completed the hunt a perfect four for four with no missed opportunities.

We slid on our bottoms down to the fallen deer. It looked even better up close. We shot our photos and then began the field dressing process. We stuffed meat quarters into backpacks and tied the head and cape onto one of the backpacks and then literally crawled back up to the top. It took forever to get back up and by the time we got back up, we were all beat.

We sat for a while soaking up the scenery. We then made our way down the backside of the mountain. We had just spent four days climbing up and down the steepest mountains I had ever been on in my life. Actually, I was sad that it was coming to an end.

The three of us had just completed the hunt of a lifetime in one of the most beautiful spots on the Earth. It was not easy, but I would do it again in the blink of an eye.