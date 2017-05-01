Elizabeth Buehler

Elizabeth L. “Betty” Buehler, 94, of Hiawatha, died Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Hiawatha Community Hospital.

Betty was how she was known to family and friends. She was born Dec. 16, 1922, at Pittsburg, one of four children born to J.L. and Helen Leuze Lehnherr.

She worked at Boeing Aircraft in Wichita during World War II, “where I met the love of my life Harlan Buehler” — a great story. They were married in Wichita on Oct. 30, 1943. They moved to Hiawatha and lived on a farm just west of town, where they raised their three daughters. He died Nov. 3, 1991. Soon after his death, Betty moved to town to make her home.

Betty also was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Barbara Wallace.

Survivors include three daughters, Barbara (Bob) Mitchell of Manassas, Va., Mary Ann (Bill) Edds of Topeka, and Janet (Mike) Mendez of Omaha, Neb.; a brother, Robert Lehnherr of Kent, Wash.; a sister, Dorothy Zimbelman of Burlington, Colo.; a brother-in-law, Charles Wallace of Pueblo, Colo.; eight grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Betty’s life is planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the First Presbyterian Church in Hiawatha. Family visitation will be two hours prior at the church. Chapel Oaks Funeral Home of Hiawatha is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to Brown County Historical Society, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S. 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.

The Sabetha Herald 5/3/2017