Jays drop pair of games to Jeff West Tigers

The Sabetha Bluejay baseball team hosted the Jefferson West Tigers at Somerset Park on Thursday, April 27, and the Tigers swept both games from the Jays. The Tigers captured the first game, 12-2 and the second game, 14-12.

Game 1

In Game 1, the Jays were held to two runs on six hits in the opening contest, with Brandon Brownlee and Blake Frey each picking up two hits and each one of them knocking in one run.

Trevor Kramer was on the mound for the Jays and surrendered 12 runs on eight hits and two walks, while striking out three. Frey pitched in relief and allowed only one hit.

Game 2

In the second game, the Jays picked up the offense with 12 runs on five hits and 13 base on balls, but could not shut down the Tigers’ offense.

Brayden Becker was on the mound for the Jays and gave up five runs on four hits and two walks, and struck out two batters in 1-1/3 innings. Frey came on in relief and allowed four runs on two hits and one walk.

Joseph Gruber pitched in relief for 3-2/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits and one walk, while striking out five. Preston Bruning was the final pitcher on the day for the Jays, and he allowed three runs on one hit and four walks.

Jeff West 4.27.2017 # Player Name AB R H RBI BB SO Joseph Gruber 3 1 1 0 0 1 Brett Stallbaumer 0 1 0 0 0 0 Preston Bruning 1 0 0 0 0 0 Seth Burdick 2 0 0 0 0 1 Blake Frey 3 0 2 1 0 0 Brayden Becker 3 0 1 0 0 1 Brandon Brownlee 3 0 2 1 0 0 Corbin Halls 2 0 0 0 0 0 Riley Herrmann 2 0 0 0 0 1 Mason Spellmeier 2 0 0 0 0 0 Sabetha 1-0-1-0-0-X-X | 2-6-4 Jeff West 3-0-0-5-4-X-X | 12-9-0