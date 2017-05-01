Lady Jays split with ACCHS

Coming off the win against Hiawatha the week prior, the Lady Jays were looking for a road win when they traveled to Effingham Monday, April 24. The leads in both games went back and forth between the teams, but each team would walk away with one win. ACCHS won the first game 16-10, and Sabetha won the second game 12-11.

Game one

In game one, the Jays held the lead throughout the first three innings – scoring three runs in the first and two in the third – and ACCHS scored one run during the first, second and third innings. With three runs already on the board, ACCHS stepped up their offense in the fourth and came back to tack on an additional five runs and would hold on to the lead for the rest of the game.

Senior Mady McGill, and sophomores Trista Argabright and Hillary Krebs each tallied two RBIs, while senior Karlie Spielman, freshman Maggi Hughes and junior Kaitlyn Tinklin tallied one.

Sophomore Lexie Phillips started pitching for the Jays and stayed on the mound for 5-1/3 innings. During that time, she allowed 14 runs on 10 hits, while striking out four batters and walking eight.

She was relieved by freshman pitcher Rachel Kramer. Kramer allowed two runs on three hits, while striking out one batter and allowing one home run.

Game two

In game two, the Bluejays started off scoring three runs in the first inning and one in the second. ACCHS remained scoreless in the first but tied up the game in the second after scoring four runs.

Both teams remained scoreless during the third, but the Bluejays would pull ahead in the fourth when they scored four runs. They would keep the lead the remainder of the game.

Spielman, Argabright, Krebs and senior Savanna Metzger would each tally two RBIs, while Hughes and sophomore Emily Poe would each tally one. Hughes was strong on offense, hitting one triple and two doubles. Spielman also hit a triple.

Spielman pitched 2-1/3 innings for the Bluejays. She allowed four runs on one hit and struck out three batters while walking five. She was relieved by Krebs, who pitched two innings. She allowed six runs on five hits and walked four batters.

Krebs was relieved by starting pitcher Phillips, who pitched the remainder of the game. She allowed one run on four hits, struck out four batters and walked one.