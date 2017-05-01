Mary Louise Grier

Mary Louise (Hatch) Grier, 57, of Hiawatha, died Friday, April 28, 2017, at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1959, at Falls City, Neb., to Delbert Dwayne and Marilyn Maureen Hatch. She went to high school at Falls City and graduated in 1977.

Mary married Barry Lamont Grier on Aug. 21, 1983, and they made Hiawatha their home all of their married life. She went on to get her CNA and CMA and worked at Ketter Manor in Falls City. She also worked at Hiawatha Place and Maple Heights Nursing Home, and in later years at Champs Chicken and Lindy’s Thriftway, all in Hiawatha.

Survivors include her husband Barry of the home; three children, Courtney Large, Kyle Grier and Caleb Grier, all of Hiawatha; brother David (Cindy) Hatch of Sabetha; a number of grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a grandson, Christopher Winder.

A Celebration of Mary’s life is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha. Malcolm Grier will officiate. Interment will follow at the Hiawatha Cemetery, with lunch immediately following for family and friends at the Fisher Community Center. Family Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha.

Memorial contributions to be made in her name to help with funeral costs, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S. Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.

The Sabetha Herald 5/3/2017