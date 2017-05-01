Member schools to determine fate of football, all-sports classification proposals

The future classification makeup for all sports and activities sponsored by the Kansas State High School Activities Association is now in the hands of the current principals of the 354 member schools.

For nearly two years, the Classification Study Committee studied new classification proposals — Bill Faflick, who has been tapped to become the next KSHSAA executive director, co-chaired the classification committee.

In January, the committee presented two proposals to the KSHSAA Executive Board, which at that time voted to send the final classification recommendations to the Board of Directors for a vote in April.

On Friday, April 28, the KSHSAA Board of Directors approved both proposals, putting the final decision on each proposal in the hands of those affected by it.

The football classification proposal passed 56-11. Now, the decision goes before the schools affected — 1A through 4A. For the change to occur, the proposal must be approved by a majority of total votes, as well as a majority from the classes — a majority in at least three of the four classes.

The classification proposal for all other sports and activities passed 52-15. Because this proposal affects classes 1A through 6A, it must be approved by a majority of all schools affected — 178 or more — as well as a majority from the classes.

If approved, the new classification model would be implemented in the 2018-19 school year.

BackGround

The KSHSAA member schools technically are divided into six classifications, 1A through 6A.

However, since the split of 1A into two divisions in 2010, and 4A into two divisions in 2013 — in addition to two divisions of 8-man football — the number of state championships awarded in various sports and activities has continued to grow.

The divisions were created to diminish the discrepancy between the largest and smallest schools in each class, which it does.

However, those saying a change needs to be made say it also diminishes the state championships by watering down the competition.

So, a new model was devised by a 13-person committee that was formed in mid-2015 to examine the state’s current classification model and explore new options.

Proposal

In football, the state would be divided into six classes for 11-man football — 32 teams each in 6A, 5A and 4A; 48 teams each in 3A and 2A; and the remaining teams in 1A. Eight-man football would still be divided into two classes. The two-year classification cycle would remain in place.

For the first time in 30 years, 2A and 1A 11-man football would be split — no longer a 2-1A class. The reason this change is important, proponents say, is that it eliminates teams in larger classes — 3A and 2-1A — from playing three games in a 10-day span in 3A.

For all other activities, the state would be divided into six classes — 36 teams each in 6A, 5A and 4A; 64 teams each in 3A and 2A; and approximately 117 teams in 1A. In volleyball and basketball, 1A schools would utilize Regional and Sub-State format. This is an increase of four teams each in the top three classes.

A document outlining the proposal and how it would impact each sport and activity is available at www.kshsaa.org.