Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office 5.1.2017

ARRESTS

Brian M. Smith, 37, of Sabetha was arrested by the NMSO on April 27 on two warrants — a Nemaha County warrant for giving a worthless check to Country Mart in the sum of $170 with bond of $515 cash, and a Brown County warrant for failure to appear with bond of $405 cash only. Smith was released on both warrants on April 27 with court dates of 9 a.m. May 10 in Brown County, and 9:30 a.m. May 30 in Nemaha County.

Matthew J. Heideman, 29, of Seneca, was arrested by the Seneca PD on April 28 on a Sabetha Municipal Warrant for failure to appear. He was released on $374 cash bond on April 28 with a court date of 4 p.m. on May 18.

Andrew S. Makie, 20, of Hiawatha was arrested on April 28 by Seneca PD on a Seneca Municipal warrant for failure to appear. He was released on April 28 on $200 cash bond with a court date of 9 a.m. May 17.