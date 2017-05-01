Sabetha High School Track team hosts Big 7 Quad

Cooler than normal temperatures and windy conditions did not deter Sabetha High School’s track and field teams from earning two team and 23 individual first-place finishes at Sabetha’s Big 7 Quad held on Tuesday, April 25.

The boys’ team achieved first place with 109 points, followed by Royal Valley with 97, Perry Lecompton with 40 and ACCHS with 23. The girls’ team also earned top honors with 137.5 points, followed by Royal Valley with 61, ACCHS with 31 and Perry Lecompton with 19.5

“Once again, cooler than normal temperatures were present for another meet, but we still had several athletes overcome the conditions to produce season best performances,” said Head Coach Dave Remmers.

Boys

The boys’ team had 12 first place finishes. Senior Eric Renyer earned first place in both the shot put and discus competitions. Renyer achieved his best put of the season at 49 feet. Senior Christian Meyer achieved first in the pole vault – achieving a vault of 12 feet – which is a consistent vault for him for the last three meets.

Also tallying top honors in their events were senior Jamel Bishop in the 400-meter dash, sophomore Braeden Cox in the 800-meter run, senior Keegan Cox in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs, sophomore Mason Engelken in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles and junior Kyle Grimm in the javelin throw.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Bishop, Engelken, and freshmen Micah Romines and Andrew Frazee and the 4×800-meter relay team of K. Cox, Romines, B. Cox and sophomore Henry Glynn took first in their competitions.

Girls

The girls’ team also fared well with 11 first place finishes.

Sophomore Abby Hinton claimed a pair of first-place finishes in the long jump and 100-meter dash. Hinton’s jump was her best of the season at 15 feet, 1 inch.

Also finishing first in their individual events were freshman Mariah Russell in the triple jump, freshman Morgan Schuette in the high jump, sophomore Skylar McAfee in the 800-meter run, freshman Kinley Schuette in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, and sophomore Hunter Lowdermilk in the javelin throw.

The 4×100-meter and 4×400-meter relay teams also achieved first in their races. The 4×100-meter team included Hinton, M. Schuette, K. Schuette and junior Hannah Enneking. The 4×100-meter team included Lowdermilk, M. Schuette, McAfee and Russell.

SHS Big 7 Quad 4.25.2017 400 METER DASH 1- Jamel Bishop :57.85 3- Kaleb Grimm :58.77 800 METER RUN 1- Braeden Cox 2:15.70 2- Henry Glynn 2:15.84 1600 METER RUN 1- Keegan Cox 5:09.25 2- Walker Lowdermilk 5:23.71 3200 METER RUN 1- Keegan Cox 11:33.17 6- Walker Lowdermilk 12:49.49 110 METER HURDLES 1- Mason Engelken :16.73 3- Andrew Frazee :17.07 300 METER HURDLES 1- Mason Engelken :42.09 4- Andrew Frazee :48.68 4×100 METER RELAY 1- Mason Engelken, Micah Romines, Andrew Frazee, Jamel Bishop :48.17 4×400 METER RELAY 2- Mason Engelken, Braeden Cox, Micah Romines, Jamel Bishop 4:03.04 4×800 METER RELAY 1- Keegan Cox, Micah Romines, Braeden Cox, Henry Glynn 9:26.46 LONG JUMP 5- Kaleb Grimm 17’ 10.75” POLE VAULT 1- Christian Meyer 12′ 5- Walker Lowdermilk 8’ 6” 6- Foster Saner 8’ HIGH JUMP 2- Braeden Cox 6’ 5- Henry Glynn 5’ 4” SHOT PUT 1- Eric Renyer 49’ 3- Elliot Strahm 42’ 8.5” 4- Kyle Grimm 39’ 6” DISCUS THROW 1- Eric Renyer 134’ 6.5” 3- Kyle Grimm 127’ 3.5” 5- Elliot Strahm 111’ JAVELIN THROW 1- Kyle Grimm 150’ 4” 5- Isaac Sunderland 106’ 11” 6- Kaleb Grimm 96’ 9” TEAM RESULTS 1- Sabetha 109 2- Royal Valley 97 3- Perry Lecompton 40 4- ACCHS 23