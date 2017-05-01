Sabetha Tracksters bring home wins at Hiawatha Invitational
The Sabetha High School Bluejay track teams tallied two team wins, along with multiple individual first-place finishes at the Hiawatha Invitational Thursday, April 27.
The girls’ team took top honors with a score of 146.50. Teams coming in behind them and their scores were Hiawatha, 113; Holton, 78; Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 63; Troy, 58; Immaculata, 42.50; Horton, 37; Atchison County, 32; Doniphan West, 22; and Pleasant Ridge, 2.
The boys’ team also took first with a score of 176. Teams following them and their scores were Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 116; Hiawatha, 89; Holton, 80; Pleasant Ridge, 48; Horton, 44; Atchison County, 19; Troy, 8; and Immaculata, 4.
“Going into this meet, I never gave a thought to how we would do as a team, but both our boys and girls performed very well and finished the meet with first-place team finishes,” said Head Coach Dave Remmers. “That is a nice reward for them for continuing to work hard and improve.”
Girls
Three Lady Jays placed first in their individual events – junior Gracie Saner in pole vault, sophomore Abby Hinton in the 100-meter dash, and senior Grace Kuenzi in discus. Kuenzi recorded her personal best for the season in this event.
Two of the relay teams also took top honors – the 4×100-meter team and the 4×400-meter team. The 4×100-meter team included Hinton, junior Hannah Enneking, and freshmen Kinley Schuette and Morgan Schuette. The 4×400-meter team included M. Schuette, freshman Mariah Russell, sophomore Skylar McAfee and junior Hunter Lowdermilk.
Boys
For the boys, six placed first in their individual events, and all three relay teams took top honors.
Sophomore Braeden Cox earned two personal bests so far this season – in the high jump and the 800-meter run. Senior Christian Meyer and sophomore Mason Engelken placed first in the pole vault and 110-meter hurdles, respectively, and each recorded season bests.
Rounding out the first-place finishers for the boys were senior Eric Renyer in the shot put and junior Kyle Grimm in the javelin throw.
The 4×100-meter relay team included Engelken, senior Jamel Bishop, and freshmen Andrew Frazee and Micah Romines. The 4×400-meter relay team included Bishop, Romines, B. Cox and Engelken. The 4×800-meter team included B. Cox, Romines, sophomore Henry Glynn and senior Keegan Cox.
The teams traveled to Seneca on Tuesday, May 2, for the Nemaha Central Invitational. Those results were not available at The Herald’s press time.
|
Hiawatha Invitational 4.27.2017
|
100 METER DASH
|
1-
|
Abby Hinton
|
:13.30
|
200 METER DASH
|
3-
|
Morgan Schuette
|
:28.62
|
400 METER DASH
|
2-
|
Hunter Lowdermilk
|
1:05.93
|
5-
|
Mariah Russell (tie)
|
1:08.14
|
800 METER RUN
|
4-
|
Skylar McAfee
|
2:38.27
|
3200 METER RUN
|
4-
|
Megan Meyer
|
14:02.24
|
6-
|
Olivia Meyer
|
14:54.96
|
100 METER HURDLES
|
6-
|
Kinley Schuette
|
:18.81
|
300 METER HURDLES
|
3-
|
Kinley Schuette
|
:52.27
|
4×100 METER RELAY
|
1-
|
Hannah Enneking, Kinley Schuette, Morgan Schuette, Abby Hinton
|
:52.86
|
4×400 METER RELAY
|
1-
|
Mariah Russell, Skylar McAfee, Morgan Schuette, Hunter Lowdermilk
|
4:29.68
|
4×800 METER RELAY
|
3-
|
Hannah Wertenberger, Hannah Enneking, Nikole Kuenzi, Skylar McAfee
|
11:13.87
|
LONG JUMP
|
5-
|
Abby Hinton
|
14’ 5”
|
6-
|
Mariah Russell
|
14′ 4”
|
POLE VAULT
|
1-
|
Gracie Saner
|
7’ 6”
|
3-
|
Marissa Peabody
|
7′
|
4-
|
Skylar McAfee
|
6’ 6”
|
HIGH JUMP
|
3-
|
Megan Meyer
|
5′
|
6-
|
Morgan Schuette
|
4’ 8”
|
TRIPLE JUMP
|
3-
|
Mariah Russell
|
31’ 10”
|
5-
|
Aubriana Gugelman
|
31′ 7”
|
SHOT PUT
|
2-
|
Grace Kuenzi
|
32’ 6”
|
DISCUS THROW
|
1-
|
Grace Kuenzi
|
103’
|
4-
|
Kinsey Menold
|
75’ 1”
|
JAVELIN THROW
|
3-
|
Hunter Lowdermilk
|
98’ 7”
|
4-
|
Grace Kuenzi
|
88’ 11”
|
TEAM RESULTS
|
1-
|
Sabetha
|
146.50
|
2-
|
Hiawatha
|
113
|
3-
|
Holton
|
78
|
4-
|
Maur Hill-Mount Academy
|
63
|
5-
|
Troy
|
58
|
6-
|
Immaculata
|
42.50
|
7-
|
Horton
|
37
|
8-
|
Atchison County
|
32
|
9-
|
Doniphan West
|
22
|
10-
|
Pleasant Ridge
|
2
|
Hiawatha Invitational 4.27.2017
|
400 METER DASH
|
4-
|
Kaleb Grimm
|
:57.96
|
6-
|
Micah Romines
|
:58.68
|
800 METER RUN
|
1-
|
Braeden Cox
|
2:11.49
|
3-
|
Henry Glynn
|
2:12.05
|
1600 METER RUN
|
2-
|
Keegan Cox
|
4:48.81
|
3200 METER RUN
|
2-
|
Keegan Cox
|
10:49.96
|
110 METER HURDLES
|
1-
|
Mason Engelken
|
:15.74
|
2-
|
Andrew Frazee
|
:16.93
|
300 METER HURDLES
|
2-
|
Mason Engelken
|
:41.87
|
5-
|
Andrew Frazee
|
:46.57
|
4×100 METER RELAY
|
1-
|
Jamel Bishop, Andrew Frazee, Micah Romines, Mason Engelken
|
:47.27
|
4×400 METER RELAY
|
1-
|
Jamel Bishop, Micah Romines, Braeden Cox, Mason Engelken
|
3:43.18
|
4×800 METER RELAY
|
1-
|
Henry Glynn, Braeden Cox, Micah Romines, Keegan Cox
|
9:01.74
|
POLE VAULT
|
1-
|
Christian Meyer
|
12’ 6”
|
3-
|
Walker Lowdermilk
|
9’6”
|
4-
|
Foster Saner
|
9′
|
HIGH JUMP
|
1-
|
Braeden Cox
|
6’ 2”
|
6-
|
Henry Glynn
|
5’ 4”
|
TRIPLE JUMP
|
6-
|
Cody Meyer
|
34’ 4”
|
SHOT PUT
|
1-
|
Eric Renyer
|
45’ 3”
|
4-
|
Elliot Strahm
|
40’ 2”
|
DISCUS THROW
|
2-
|
Eric Renyer
|
138’ 8”
|
5-
|
Kyle Grimm
|
114’ 4”
|
JAVELIN THROW
|
1-
|
Kyle Grimm
|
149’
|
4-
|
Kaleb Grimm
|
111’ 7”
|
5-
|
Isaac Sunderland
|
110’ 5”
|
TEAM RESULTS
|
1-
|
Sabetha
|
176
|
2-
|
Maur Hill-Mount Academy
|
116
|
3-
|
Hiawatha
|
89
|
4-
|
Holton
|
80
|
5-
|
Pleasant Ridge
|
48
|
6-
|
Horton
|
44
|
7-
|
Atchison County
|
19
|
8-
|
Troy
|
8
|
9-
|
Immaculata
|
4
