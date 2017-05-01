Sabetha Tracksters bring home wins at Hiawatha Invitational

The Sabetha High School Bluejay track teams tallied two team wins, along with multiple individual first-place finishes at the Hiawatha Invitational Thursday, April 27.

The girls’ team took top honors with a score of 146.50. Teams coming in behind them and their scores were Hiawatha, 113; Holton, 78; Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 63; Troy, 58; Immaculata, 42.50; Horton, 37; Atchison County, 32; Doniphan West, 22; and Pleasant Ridge, 2.

The boys’ team also took first with a score of 176. Teams following them and their scores were Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 116; Hiawatha, 89; Holton, 80; Pleasant Ridge, 48; Horton, 44; Atchison County, 19; Troy, 8; and Immaculata, 4.

“Going into this meet, I never gave a thought to how we would do as a team, but both our boys and girls performed very well and finished the meet with first-place team finishes,” said Head Coach Dave Remmers. “That is a nice reward for them for continuing to work hard and improve.”

Girls

Three Lady Jays placed first in their individual events – junior Gracie Saner in pole vault, sophomore Abby Hinton in the 100-meter dash, and senior Grace Kuenzi in discus. Kuenzi recorded her personal best for the season in this event.

Two of the relay teams also took top honors – the 4×100-meter team and the 4×400-meter team. The 4×100-meter team included Hinton, junior Hannah Enneking, and freshmen Kinley Schuette and Morgan Schuette. The 4×400-meter team included M. Schuette, freshman Mariah Russell, sophomore Skylar McAfee and junior Hunter Lowdermilk.

Boys

For the boys, six placed first in their individual events, and all three relay teams took top honors.

Sophomore Braeden Cox earned two personal bests so far this season – in the high jump and the 800-meter run. Senior Christian Meyer and sophomore Mason Engelken placed first in the pole vault and 110-meter hurdles, respectively, and each recorded season bests.

Rounding out the first-place finishers for the boys were senior Eric Renyer in the shot put and junior Kyle Grimm in the javelin throw.

The 4×100-meter relay team included Engelken, senior Jamel Bishop, and freshmen Andrew Frazee and Micah Romines. The 4×400-meter relay team included Bishop, Romines, B. Cox and Engelken. The 4×800-meter team included B. Cox, Romines, sophomore Henry Glynn and senior Keegan Cox.

The teams traveled to Seneca on Tuesday, May 2, for the Nemaha Central Invitational. Those results were not available at The Herald’s press time.

Hiawatha Invitational 4.27.2017 100 METER DASH 1- Abby Hinton :13.30 200 METER DASH 3- Morgan Schuette :28.62 400 METER DASH 2- Hunter Lowdermilk 1:05.93 5- Mariah Russell (tie) 1:08.14 800 METER RUN 4- Skylar McAfee 2:38.27 3200 METER RUN 4- Megan Meyer 14:02.24 6- Olivia Meyer 14:54.96 100 METER HURDLES 6- Kinley Schuette :18.81 300 METER HURDLES 3- Kinley Schuette :52.27 4×100 METER RELAY 1- Hannah Enneking, Kinley Schuette, Morgan Schuette, Abby Hinton :52.86 4×400 METER RELAY 1- Mariah Russell, Skylar McAfee, Morgan Schuette, Hunter Lowdermilk 4:29.68 4×800 METER RELAY 3- Hannah Wertenberger, Hannah Enneking, Nikole Kuenzi, Skylar McAfee 11:13.87 LONG JUMP 5- Abby Hinton 14’ 5” 6- Mariah Russell 14′ 4” POLE VAULT 1- Gracie Saner 7’ 6” 3- Marissa Peabody 7′ 4- Skylar McAfee 6’ 6” HIGH JUMP 3- Megan Meyer 5′ 6- Morgan Schuette 4’ 8” TRIPLE JUMP 3- Mariah Russell 31’ 10” 5- Aubriana Gugelman 31′ 7” SHOT PUT 2- Grace Kuenzi 32’ 6” DISCUS THROW 1- Grace Kuenzi 103’ 4- Kinsey Menold 75’ 1” JAVELIN THROW 3- Hunter Lowdermilk 98’ 7” 4- Grace Kuenzi 88’ 11” TEAM RESULTS 1- Sabetha 146.50 2- Hiawatha 113 3- Holton 78 4- Maur Hill-Mount Academy 63 5- Troy 58 6- Immaculata 42.50 7- Horton 37 8- Atchison County 32 9- Doniphan West 22 10- Pleasant Ridge 2