Tigers defeat Bluejays in doubleheader

The Sabetha High School Lady Jays welcomed the Jeff West Tigers to town on Thursday, April 27. The Bluejays played hard, but the Tigers would walk away winning both games 13-0 in the first and 19-1 in the second.

Game one

The Bluejays couldn’t stop the Tigers in the first and second innings when they scored six runs in the first and five runs in the second. Sabetha stepped up their defense in the third, fourth and fifth innings, holding the Tigers to only one run in third and one more in the fifth.

Sabetha was never able to score any runs, but senior Mady McGill and freshman Maggi Hughes were able to manage a base hit and a double, respectively.

Sophomore Lexie Phillips pitched the entire first game, allowing 13 runs on nine hits. She also walked eight batters and struck out two.

Game two

The Tigers kept the momentum going into game two, scoring two runs in the first, eight in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth. The Bluejays managed to get one runner – senior Karlie Spielman – around the bases to score their only run.

Spielman pitched the first 1-1/3 innings for the Sabetha, allowing 10 runs on three hits and walking six batters. She was relieved by Phillips, who allowed nine runs on five hits, while walking five batters. Phillips was relieved by sophomore pitcher Hillary Krebs, who finished pitching for the Bluejays.

The Lady Jays played Silver Lake on Monday, May 1. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time. Sabetha will host Royal Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4.