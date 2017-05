Athlete of the Week 4.23.2017-4.29.2017

Track and Field

Sabetha High School

At the Sabetha Big 7 Quad this past week, sophomore Mason Engelken took first in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles and was a member of the 4×100-meter relay first-place team. At Hiawatha, he took first in the 110-meter hurdles, with a season best time. He also was a member of two relay teams that took first at Hiawatha.