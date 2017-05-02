Baumgartners are thankful

Thank You

The family of Ethel Baumgartner would like to thank our relatives, friends and neighbors for their sympathy and support after the loss of our loving mom. Thank you for all the flowers, cards, food, memorials and prayers. We especially thank Nemaha County Hospice for helping to care for Mom and being there when we needed you. Thanks to Father Clayton for spiritual guidance and helping us get through this difficult time. Also, thanks to Popkess Mortuary for assisting with funeral arrangements. Your kindness will always be remembered.

The Family of Ethel Baumgartner