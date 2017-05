Local scholarships reward senior achievements

Sabetha High School seniors who received academic honors and/or scholarships at the Academic Banquet Friday, April 28. Sabetha High School juniors receiving academic honors for the 2016-17 school year. Sabetha High School sophomores earning academic honors for the 2016-17 school year. Sabetha High School freshmen receiving academic honors for the 2016-17 school year. Sabetha High School students are inducted into National Honor Society at the Academic Banquet Friday, April 28. Virginia Dienstbier presents the Raymond Rokey Memorial Scholarship to Sabetha High School graduating senior Eric Renyer at the Academic Banquet Friday, April 28. Sabetha High School scholars bowl team members are recognized for being letter winners at the Academic Banquet Friday, April 28. National Honor Society officers for the 2017-18 year are inducted at the Sabetha High School Academic Banquet Friday, April 28. This year's National Honor Society officers induct new NHS officers at the Sabetha High School Academic Banquet Friday, April 28.

The annual Sabetha High School Academic Banquet was held Friday evening, April 28. Graduating seniors received an estimated $66,500 in scholarships, including the value of those that are renewable. Underclassmen and seniors who made the Academic Honor List also were announced and honored at the banquet.

SHS Student Council President Eric Renyer welcomed everyone to the banquet, and SHS Principal Sheri Harmer gave opening remarks.

Following the dinner, Sabetha Middle School teacher Pete Schuetz was recognized for his 25 years of service.

The National Honor Society then inducted new members and installed new officers, Scholars Bowl letters were awarded, academic honor rolls for all four grades were announced, and scholarships from local organizations and businesses were presented.

National Honor Society

Outgoing officers of the SHS National Honor Society Chapter – president Christian Meyer, vice president Eric Renyer, secretary Lauren Herbster and treasurer Michaela Krebs – installed the new officers.

New NHS officers for academic year 2017-18 are Cassidy Holthaus, president; Laurel Smith, vice president; Larke Edelman, secretary; and Preston Bruning, treasurer.

New NHS inductees include senior Trae Snyder; juniors Cullen Bergman and Brandon Brownlee; and sophomores Trista Argabright, Brooklyn Bauman, Brynna Broxterman, Jesse Burger, Logan Burger, Anna Cochenour, Tristan Edelman, Mason Engelken, Henry Glynn, Joseph Gruber, Ashten Halls, Jarod Hartter, Hillary Krebs, Hunter Lowdermilk, Skylar McAfee, Norea Menold, Logan Metzger, Megan Meyer, Kortney Plattner, Emily Poe, Cheyan Rokey, Mason Spellmeier, Ryan Stapleton, Elliot Strahm, Kate Strahm, Shayna Strahm and Kirsten Wenger.

Scholars Bowl Letters

Those earning Scholars Bowl Letters are Kesair Brubeck, Howard Hinton, Norea Menold, Alex Montgomery, Max Pease, Kelcie Swogger and Madison Williams.

Academic Honor List

Students named to the Academic Honor List for making the honor roll in Quarter 1, Semester 1 and Quarter 3 are as follows:

Freshmen: Ivy Bailey, Maeve Brubeck, Madisen Cochran, Marissa Cox, Deborah Edelman, Molly Edelman, Andrew Frazee, Gabe Garber, Maggi Hughes, Rachel Kramer, Charles Kuenzi, Nikole Kuenzi, Sofia Kuenzi, RheaEtta Laipple, Jake Longabaugh, Walker Lowdermilk, Amelia Martin, Amber Menold, Kinsey Menold, Cody Meyer, Olivia Meyer, Payton Michael, Braden Mitchell, Emily Murchison, David Pierson, Gracie Robinson, Micah Romines, Mariah Russell, Foster Saner, Kinley Schuette, Morgan Schuette, Anna Scott, Ainsley Smith, Vivian Strahm, Hunter Terrel, Carson Ukele, Bree Voos, Jeanelle Wenger, Hannah Wertenberger and Hannah Whittaker.

Sophomores: Trista Argabright, Brooklyn Bauman, Brynna Broxterman, Jesse Burger, Anna Cochenour, Braeden Cox, Tristan Edelman, Mason Engelken, Henry Glynn, Jadyn Graybill, Joseph Gruber, Aubriana Gugelman, Ashten Halls, Jarod Hartter, Hillary Krebs, Hunter Lowdermilk, Skylar McAfee, Norea Menold, Logan Metzger, Megan Meyer, Kortney Plattner, Cheyan Rokey, Mason Spellmeier, Kyle Spielman, Ryan Stapleton, Elliot Strahm, Kate Strahm, Shayna Strahm and Kirsten Wenger.

Juniors: Cullen Bergman, Brandon Brownlee, Kesair Brubeck, Preston Bruning, Larke Edelman, Riley Herrmann, Howard Hinton, Cassidy Holthaus, Sonja Menold, Leah Metzger, Marissa Peabody, Gracie Saner, Garrett Scott, Laurel Smith, Brett Stallbaumer, Isaac Sunderland, Tanner Ukele and Justin Wenger.

Seniors: Ashton Buser, Keegan Cox, MiKayla Deters, Hannah Edelman, Laura Edelman, Mackenzie Garber, Noah Garber, Lauren Herbster, Lauren Huber, Bryce Kramer, Michaela Krebs, Maggie Kruse, Grace Kuenzi, Reese Lierz, Savanna Metzger, Christian Meyer, Elizabeth Meyer, Emily Meyer, Matthew Meyer, Alex Montgomery, Joshua Nuzum, Max Pease, Blake Plattner, Cameron Renyer, Eric Renyer, Trae Snyder, Karlie Spielman, Jessica Stallbaumer and Madison Williams.

Senior Academic Honors and Achievements

The following seniors were recognized for their academic achievements throughout their four years of high school:

Kansas Scholars Program: Scott Chandler, MiKayla Deters, Laura Edelman, Michaela Krebs, Christian Meyer, Alex Montgomery, Joshua Nuzum, Eric Renyer, Emily Strathman and Madison Williams.

University of Kansas Honor Scholars: Laura Edelman, Lauren Herbster, Michaela Krebs, Christian Meyer, Alex Montgomery, Eric Renyer and Karlie Spielman.

President’s Education Award: Scott Chandler, MiKayla Deters, Laura Edelman, Lauren Herbster, Michaela Krebs, Christian Meyer, Alex Montgomery, Cameron Renyer, Eric Renyer and Karlie Spielman.

Eric Renyer was named Governor’s Scholar, was the Topeka Capital Journal Academic All-State Nominee, and received the Kansas State Department of Education Exceptional Academic Performance Award.

Distinguished Service Program Honors: MiKayla Deters, Laura Edelman, Rachel Edwards, Mackenzie Garber, Noah Garber, Angel Hadachek, Lauren Herbster, Lauren Huber, Michaela Krebs, Grace Kuenzi, Madyson McGill, Christian Meyer, Elizabeth Meyer, Eric Renyer, Karlie Spielman and Payton Strahm.

Scholarships and Recipients

Local organizations and businesses awarded an estimated $66,500 in scholarships, including renewable scholarships, to SHS seniors as follows, with the name of the scholarship followed by the names of recipients and amount(s) of scholarships:

Cole Bergen Memorial: Savanna Metzger and Payton Strahm, $500 each.

Joe and Naomi Beyer: Hannah Edelman, $450.

Esther P. Carpenter: Noah Garber, $250.

Bertha Manche Memorial: Lauren Huber, $100.

Morrill Alumni: Maggie Kruse, Emily Meyer and Joshua Nuzum, $800 each.

Tara Ploeger Memorial: Lauren Herbster, $1,000.

Ray Rokey Memorial: Eric Renyer, $5,000.

Sabetha Community and Kent and Donna Saylor: MiKayla Deters, Laura Edelman, Mackenzie Garber, Lauren Herbster, Michaela Krebs, Elizabeth Meyer and Karlie Spielman, $1,250 each.

Sabetha Eastern Star: Karlie Spielman, $250.

Sabetha Masonic Lodge: Brendan Rokey, $250.

Glen and Joelline Stoller: Cameron Renyer, $250.

Glen Stoller Memorial: Jessica Stallbaumer, $250.

Louis Wenger Memorial: Lauren Herbster, $1,000.

Frank Bailey Memorial: Cameron Renyer, $500.

Harvey E. Lukert Memorial: MiKayla Deters, Rachel Edwards, Lauren Herbster and Christian Meyer, $500 each.

Kiwanis Scout Flag: Rachel Edwards, Greg Remmers and Madison Williams, $250 each.

Dr. Virgil Brown Memorial: Karlie Spielman, $395.

Kathryn Krebs Memorial: Lauren Herbster, Michael Krebs and Elizabeth Meyer, $1,000 each.

Harry C M Burger Memorial (renewable): Lauren Herbster, $650.

Bern Alumni Association: Christian Meyer and Elizabeth Meyer, $500 each.

Roger Brockhoff Memorial: Angel Hadachek, $250.

Fairview High School Alumni: MiKayla Deters, $1,000.

Ford Motor Company/FFA: MiKayla Deters, $1,000.

Greater Sabetha Community Foundation – Leslie Scoby: Laura Edelman and Mackenzie Garber, $575 each.

Carrie Grimm Dalinghaus Memorial: Emily Meyer, $500.

Brenna Herbster Memorial: Laura Edelman, $300.

Hiawatha Halloween Queen: Lauren Herbster, $1,000.

Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel-Nemaha County Chapter: Mackenzie Garber, $250.

Charles “Chuck” Kuenzi Memorial Entrepreneurship: Madison Williams, $3,013

David Lortscher Memorial: Christian Meyer and Elizabeth Meyer, $432 each.

Bob Lowdermilk Memorial: Brendan Rokey, $1,000.

Angie Aue McGuire Glow Run/Sabetha Chamber of Commerce: Angel Hadachek, Lauren Herbster and Karlie Spielman, $1,000 each.

Diana Mitchell Memorial Nursing: Michaela Krebs, $250.

Nemaha County Farm Bureau Association: Maggie Kruse, $500.

Northeast Kansas Jayhawk Club: Madison Williams, $1,000.

Nu Lambda Sorority: Rachel Edwards, Alex Montgomery and Madison Williams, $250 each.

PEO Chapter EB: Michaela Krebs, $1,200.

PEO Chapter EB Adela McKnight: MiKayla Deters, $1,000; Ashton Buser, Grace Kuenzi, Savanna Metzger and Jessica Stallbaumer, $675 each; Rachel Edwards, $300.

Pony Express: Karlie Spielman, $750.

Prairie Hills FFA Alumni: MiKayla Deters, $1,000; Eric Renyer, $750; Payton Strahm, Cameron Renyer and Maggie Kruse, $500 each.

Sabetha Alumni: Maggie Kruse, $500.

Sabetha Girl Scout Gold: Madison Williams, $500.

SHS National Honor Society: Lauren Herbster and Michaela Krebs, $100 each.

SHS Student Council: Lauren Herbster, Michaela Krebs and Eric Renyer, $300 each.

Sabetha Lions Club: MiKayla Deters, Mackenzie Garber, Lauren Herbster and Christian Meyer, $250 each.

Sabetha PTO: Lauren Herbster and Blake Plattner, $650 each.

Sabetha Twisters Car Club: Keegan Cox, $500.

Kent P. and Donna C. Saylor/KU (renewable): Madison Williams, $1,000 minimum.

Ryker Schweitzer Memorial: MiKayla Deters and Cameron Renyer, $300 each.

Taco’s Boys BBQ Memorial: Christian Meyer and Emily Meyer, $250 each.

United Bank & Trust: Lauren Huber, $500.

Dewey “Doc” Urbauer Memorial Scientific Research and Education: Michaela Krebs, $3,000.

Wenger Manufacturing: Blake Plattner, $1,000.

Community National Bank Community Commitment: Mackenzie Garber and Eric Renyer, $500 each.

Morrill & Janes Bank: to be announced at graduation.

United Bank & Trust: to be announced at graduation.

Wanda May Vinson: Karlie Spielman, $400.

Additional Scholarships

Following are additional scholarships earned and accepted by SHS seniors. This information was self-reported by the students.

Ashton Buser: Kansas State University Achievement Award.

Scott Chandler: Washburn University Academic Scholarship.

Keegan Cox: Western Iowa Tech Community College Board and Western Iowa Tech Community College Foundation Scholarships.

Tiffany Creamer: Studio 1 Dance Center Scholarship.

MiKayla Deters: Kansas State University Achievement Award, Kansas State University College of Agriculture Scholarship and St. Augustine Catholic Church Scholarship.

Hannah Edelman: Washburn University Academic Scholarship and Washburn University Alumni Scholarship.

Laura Edelman: Kansas State University Leadership Scholarship.

Rachel Edwards: Highland Community College Music Scholarship.

Mackenzie Garber: Baker University Academic Scholarship, Baker University Presidential Scholarship, Baker University Alumni Scholarship, Baker University Choir Scholarship and Viola Jacobs Memorial Scholarship.

Angel Hadachek: Concordia University Dean’s Scholarship.

Seth Harrell: Concordia University Academic Scholarship and Concordia University Athletic Scholarship (wrestling).

Lauren Herbster: Kansas State University Leadership Scholarship.

Michaela Krebs: Baker University Academic Scholarship and Baker University Bishop Quayle Scholarship.

Maggie Kruse: Peru State College Cooperating Schools Scholarship.

Grace Kuenzi: Kansas State University Activity Scholarship and Kansas State University Athletic Scholarship (rowing).

Reese Lierz: Southeast Community College Educational Foundation Scholarship and Southeast Community College Freshman Tuition Scholarship.

Madyson McGill: Tabor College Academic Honors Scholarship and Tabor College Athletic Scholarship (softball).

Savanna Metzger: Washburn University Academic Scholarship.

Christian Meyer: Kansas State University Leadership Scholarship.

Elizabeth Meyer: Washburn University Academic Scholarship.

Emily Meyer: Peru State College Athletic Scholarship (volleyball).

Alex Montgomery: Washburn University Academic Scholarship and Washburn University Department of Computer Information Sciences Scholarship.

Max Pease: Altec Scholarship.

Eric Renyer: Benedictine College Academic Scholarship and Benedictine College Athletic Scholarship (football).

Brendan Rokey: Washburn University Academic Scholarship.

Trae Snyder: Washburn University Academic Scholarship, Washburn University Culver Trust WEA Scholarship, Washburn University Department of Business Scholarship and Washburn University Department of Business Scholarship.

Karlie Spielman: Washburn University Academic Scholarship.

Payton Strahm: Fort Scott Community College Meat Evaluation Scholarship.

Emily Strathman: Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat Advantage Scholarship and Northwest Missouri State University Tower Scholarship.

Madison Williams: University of Academic Scholarship and VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship.