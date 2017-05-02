Minister Speaks: Happy Easter!

Greetings, in the name of our Risen Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Amen. On behalf of the congregations joined together in the Northeast Kansas Lutheran Partnership, I’d like to wish you all a “Happy Easter!”

Now at this point, some of you, perhaps even many of you, are a little taken aback, thinking “Doesn’t this guy know that Easter was the 16th of April and that it is now over?”

If that thought crossed your mind, I am not surprised, for the world at large doesn’t dwell long on religious holidays.

For way too many people, even major Christian events like Easter are considered to be over the day after they are observed. As early as Monday, the 17th of April, many people’s focus shifted from a sacrificial death and an empty tomb to living it up on Memorial Day and a long weekend.

That our focus shifts so quickly is a shame, because the significance of Easter and the Lord’s resurrection from the dead is so great that one day really isn’t enough time to fully appreciate the magnitude of just what Easter means to mankind in general, and you and me in particular.

The meaning of Easter is so significant that the church has appointed Easter its own season, to allow us time to contemplate the importance and the implications of what God has proclaimed through this miracle.

However, the sad truth is, for many people today — even many good-hearted Christians — today is just a festive commemoration of a past event, and not one just two week’s past.

Many people think that: “Jesus rose from the dead…two thousand years ago… He ascended into heaven and now sits at the right hand of God…and that Easter and the Sundays immediately afterward are merely for remembering and commemorating His victory then over sin, death and the grave, as we patiently await His triumphant return.”

On the surface, this doesn’t sound all that bad, yet when you stop and think about it, this sort of “Good News” only considers the risen and victorious Christ from a past and a future perspective. It implies that Jesus rose from the dead…way back then… and that He will come again at some unforeseen time in the future. For them, the Easter Gospel could very well begin like an old children’s bedtime story — “Once upon a time, a long, long time ago in a far, far away place….”

That’s the distance they put between Easter and the Easter story.

They have come to look at Easter just that way — as a great story. Other than serving as a kind of a spiritual pep talk or motivational sound-bite, it really has no present-tense, usable value for them.

This is why so many people nowadays often turn their noses up at church, saying, “Give me something I can use right now. Give me something that will help me in this time and this place.”

For these people, it is hard to get all fired up over something that happened so long ago when life is so tough in the here-and-now.

And it can get tough. We all must concede that when life takes a bitter turn, even this past/future tense reality of Jesus’ victory is largely obscured by our very real present tense fears and problems.

But, dear friends, it needn’t be so, for our Easter celebration should not be just a commemoration of a past victory, that once upon a time Jesus came and triumphed and then left, leaving us to lament over His return to heaven and to assume He is now residing somewhere far from us and our everyday lives. We don’t glumly say, “O He will come again, praise God, but where is He in the meantime?”

No! Our Easter should be a celebration that our God lives! We have a living, triumphant present-tense Immanuel… a God With Us” Savior, who laid down His life for us and, who today, in a very real and present-tense way, brings us His victory over sin, death, and the devil through His Inspired Word and Sacraments.

Through His Word and Sacraments, God gives us His Spirit, the Spirit by which He calls us and sustains us in a true saving faith in our Resurrected Lord, Jesus Christ. Trusting in His promises, such as “I am with you always, to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:20), we know He wasn’t just with His people long ago, He is with us now and forever. Have a Blessed Easter Season!