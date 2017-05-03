Brown County Commission 5.1.17

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session Monday, May 1. Members present were Chairman Steve Roberts, Dwight Kruse and Keith Olsen. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles.

HFED Director Mikaela Moore updated the commission on the ROZ and the Microloan Programs.

Department Reports

Sheriff Merchant reported that there are 30 inmates – 22 males and eight females – in the County Jail.

Also at the meeting:

The commission approved the April 28 meeting minutes.

The commissioners approved William Buck M.D. as a Deputy Coroner for the 22nd Judicial District of the State of Kansas.

The next meeting was held Monday, May 8. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.