Buffalo Soldier program to be held

Submitted by Greg Newlin

Nowadays, the opportunity for those of us interested in listening and speaking to those individuals who were a part of history does not exist. It is mostly true that many of us can say we were either born too late or we waited too long.

Do not wait any longer, and join us when we welcome 90-plus-year-old Buffalo Soldier Louis Cruse of White Cloud. The Indians of the Great Plains gave black soldiers the name Buffalo Soldiers during this time.

The program will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Brown County Genealogical Society, 116 South Seventh in Hiawatha, across the street west from the Brown County Courthouse.