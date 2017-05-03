Charges filed in Sabetha High School break-in

Charges have been filed against three individuals in connection to the break-in at Sabetha High School.

According to a press release issued by Nemaha County Attorney Brad Lippert on Wednesday, May 3, complaints have been filed in the District Court of Nemaha County charging Marcus Andrew Jackman, 18, Grant Alan Meyer, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile male with burglary, felony criminal damage to property, theft and consumption of alcohol by a minor. These charges result from the break-in at the Sabetha High School on Saturday, April 15, during which property was both damaged and stolen.

Bond on all three individuals has been set by the District Court of Nemaha County at $10,800. Jackman and Meyer remain in the custody of the Nemaha County Sheriff pending the posting of bond. The juvenile has been released on bond.

“The charges filed against all three individuals are merely accusations,” Lippert said. “They are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”