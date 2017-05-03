Memories 5.3.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, April 29, 1892

About seventy Odd Fellows and Rebekahs went from here to Horton, Tuesday. The boys all unite in praising their entertainers and eulogising the city which welcomed them so heartily. The Sabetha band, under the leadership of F.E. Stewart, accompanied the delegation from here and gave some of their best music in the procession.

Wherry & Co. have the finest line of carpet samples and rugs in the county. Anyone wishing to buy a good carpet cheap, will save money by purchasing of us. Come and examine our samples.

Marsh Murdock has reconsidered his decision not to enter the race for governor, and will now go in to win. He has a host of followers and the probabilities are that either him or Farmer Smith will get the nomination. Major Morrill is a pretty fine man, and would make a good chief, but he will not get the nomination. He has got the wrong clique to push him. The voters of Brown County don’t take any stock in these suckers. – Fairview Enterprise

Tommy Love, a nine-year-old boy of Hiawatha, was killed last Monday by a piece of bone thrown at him in play by one of his companions, Bert Smalley.

100 years ago

Thursday, May 3, 1917

Postmasters over the country have received instructions to report any treasonable utterances to the Inspectors. Such instructions have been received by the Sabetha postmaster.

Those of the Sabetha school board who didn’t think it practical to employ a music supervisor who also is a band and orchestra man, may be interested in knowing that Parsons, Kansas has employed just such a man and will pay him $2,000 a year. The Parsons school supervisor will give Parsons a band, an orchestra, a school band, and will also conduct the town’s municipal chorus. A similar plan in Sabetha which received “prompt endorsement” from many, was abandoned when members of the school board said the idea was not feasible.

If the farmers realized how cheaply they could pave the Rock Island highway there would be a concrete or brick road from Sabetha to Seneca this year. A prompt movement to this end should be made in order to get in on the government appropriation. To build a paved road between Sabetha and Seneca to cost from $12,000 to $14,000 per mile would mean a 16 foot concrete road that would wear a life time with very small expense for upkeep.

The population of the city of Wetmore is 515. The population of Wetmore township, not including Wetmore but including Bancroft is 548. The total population of the township is 1063, which shows 99 less than the census of 1910, which was 1162.

75 years ago

Wednesday, April 29, 1942

The wind Tuesday morning did considerable damage to buildings and trees in this community. At the hospital and Mrs. C. L. Sherwood’s residence windows were blown out. At the H. B. Burgett residence the garage door was blown off. A big tree on the east side of the park was broken off about six feet from the ground. Branches were broken from many trees about town. Many rural telephone lines were down.

The Home Nursing class of which Mrs. F. E. Wrightman is instructor, will be held in the room to the west of the Library little theater on Monday and Friday afternoons from two to four o’clock, beginning Monday, May 4th. Those who have signed for this course can obtain their text books Monday. The books cost 70 cents and are to be paid by the students.

Sabetha has been the locale of some solicitation and selling of religious literature by representatives of Jehovah’s Witnesses recently. Citizens have made inquiry both of the Herald and of local authorities about the right of this sect to solicit funds and sell literature. State laws authorize solicitation of funds only by seven specific agencies of which Jehovah’s Witnesses is not one. Sabetha city ordinances require payment of a license fee of $3.00 per day or $10 per week for peddling in town.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, May 2, 1967

The Nemaha Drive-In Theater had a successful re-opening last week end that featured the first look at the new screen. The old screen was destroyed by high winds last winter. Ernest Block, owner, said that patrons seemed to appreciate the new, bigger screen. Sabetha is now one of only two towns within over a 60 mile radius that enjoys an outdoor movie. Falls City is the other town. Hiawatha formerly had a drive-in theater but the screen was destroyed by fire this spring and unofficial reports indicate the theater will not be re-opened.

Drew McLaughlin, Sr., 84, died at his home in Paola, Kans., Saturday, April 29. He was born on Dec. 25, 1882, and got his start in the newspaper business working for his uncle, Ewing Herbert, on the Hiawatha World, He was publisher of the Paola Western Spirit and Paola Miami Republican since 1920. He was publisher of The Sabetha Herald from 1909 to 1914, purchasing the newspaper from the late Ralph Tennal and then re-selling it to him five years later.

Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Stueve of Sabetha became the parents of twins at the Sabetha hospital on Saturday, April 29. Sister Frances Therese, hospital administrator, reports that this is the first set of twins to be born here in several years. The twins were born about seven weeks prematurely with the boy, James Thomas, weighing four pounds five ounces, and the girl, Jean Marie, weighing four pounds one ounce. Dr. Tom Montgomery delivered the babies. “We had no idea we would have twins,” Mrs. Stueve said. “Even Dr. Montgomery was fooled.” The Stueves have four other children at home, none over six years of age.

Brigadier General Bernard W. Rogers of Fairview, Assistant Division Commander in Di An, Vietnam, has received two of the nation’s highest combat award for gallantry in action.

Eldon Rokey, postman, brings this picture of sponge mushrooms found recently near Sabetha. Many local people have been out mushroom hunting recently. They are extremely tasty.

Aviation Electronics Technician First Class Carool L. Stalcup, USN, son of Mrs. James Kelly of Sabetha, graduated from a aircraft maintenance course at the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, Oak Harbor, Wash.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, April 29, 1992

Bob and Marcia Huber have announced plans to open a professional photography business, Bob’s Photography, in Sabetha this June. The Hubers currently have a photography studio by the same name in Kansas City, Mo. Bob started as a professional photographer in 1976.

Koch Truck Line Inc. has purchased the building that formerly housed Bob’s Home Repair & Supply in the airport industrial park. A Koch spokesman said the building will be used for storage and possibly for truck body work.

Brad and Holly Snyder announce the birth of a son, Travis David, on Monday, April 20, 1992, at 6:02 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21 inches long at birth. He has a brother, Trenton, and a sister, Shayna, to welcome him home.

Chosen as SHS cheerleaders for the 1992-93 school year were, basketball squad: Heidi Argabright, Dayra Meyer, Yalana Schuette, Joy Huber, Turi Grimm, captain Jenny Smith; football squad Sheila Broxterman, Jaime Aberle, Brook Priest, April McClain, Alanna Frey, captain Carrie Edelman; volleyball and wrestling squad Janie Kruse, Stacey Primeaux and captain Kelly Nguyen.

Kyle Beyer stands in front of a display showing the winning logo he created for the Sabetha Recycling Center. The Sabetha Elementary School student’s design was placed on T-shirts and tote bags which are available for sale, with proceeds to benefit some projects.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, May 2, 2007

The USD No. 441 Board of Education met in special session for the purpose of opening bids for the Sabetha Elementary School addition. Superintendent Dennis Stones explained to the Board that there was only one bid for the project. That was from Thieme Construction of Sabetha, with a base bid of $723,278. The board accepted the bid.

Lukert Chiropractic and Wellness in Sabetha was honored Saturday with Integrity Management’s prestigious Five Star Quality Service Award. The Five Star Quality Service Award was developed as a means of promoting and publicizing superior chiropractic clinics that excel in patient treatment, customer service and professionalism. Clinics must go through an extensive examination and are graded on such criteria as punctuality, patient communication, equipment, quality of services provided and patient satisfaction.

Rixey and Brenda Wertenberger of Sabetha announce the engagement of their daughter, Cindy, to Brent Wichert, son of Gary and Bonnie Wichert of Buhler. The wedding is planned for July 13 at NorthRidge Church in Sabetha.

After 21 years of caring for Sabetha’s young children, Lorene Strahm is retiring, and she’s closing the doors on her day care facility, Gingerbread Day Care, at the end of the day on Friday, May 25. Strahm became a licensed home care provider in 1986, taking care of children in her home for “a couple years” before she became a partner in Gingerbread Day Care.