Nemaha County Democrats to meet May 20

Submitted by JoLene Bloom

Individuals who are interested in the Democratic Party in Nemaha County will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at the Seneca City Public Library, east-side annex, at Main and Sixth Streets in Seneca. This facility is handicap-accessible.

The purpose of the meeting is to identify and organize interested Democrats prior to the 2018 elections, to plan a future meeting for election of central committee officers, to identify individuals for precinct committee men and women positions before the 2018 primary election, and to set short and long term goals for the central committee members. Dan Knupp, chair of Pottawatomie County Democrats, will be present to answer questions.

Doug Garber of Sabetha, Don Honing of Onaga and JoLene Bloom of Seneca are among the local Democrats who wish to work with others of similar aspirations for Nemaha County, the State of Kansas, and our nation. They have been assisted by Sherri Grogan, Second District Congressional Democratic Vice-Chair.

Democrats who have voted in the past three elections, have worked a recent election board, or have held township or county offices were contacted by phone in the past month in an attempt to update names, addresses and phone numbers.

Individuals who have shared their email addresses with Bloom at 785-336-3641 or jolener@rainbowtel.net will receive communications of the Nemaha County Central Committee. Plans are to include a Facebook page for the Nemaha County Democrats, as well.

“With the country and the state in dire need of intelligent, informed, helpful, inclusive, and dedicated leadership, your attendance is imperative,” Bloom said.