‘Passing Go’ collects more than $200

Previously known as the Sabetha Country Inn or Magnuson Hotel in Sabetha, the newly renovated Rock Creek Hotel was purchased by Andy Suber of Tonganoxie.

What started out as just a love for a classic board game as a kid has turned into a reality for hotel owner Andy Suber of Tonganoxie, who said he got his inspiration for becoming a hotel owner from the game Monopoly.

“I loved Monopoly as a kid, so I started by building apartments and naturally working my way up to hotels,” he said

Suber and his business partner Jason Grantham founded Blue Mountain Capital, Inc., in 2005 after working in construction for many years following graduating from college in the 1990s.

Originally from Topeka, Suber said they started off by renovating old apartment houses to a hotel in Manhattan.

“A few years ago we had a chance to redevelop some old apartment houses in Manhattan into The Bluemont Hotel in Aggieville,” he said. “With everything we had to learn about the business, it seemed a waste to stop at just one.”

Blue Mountain Inc.,purchased the Sabetha hotel previously known as Sabetha Country Inn and then Magnuson Hotel – located at 1423 South Old Highway 75 – in July 2016 from the bank. They promptly renamed the hotel Rock Creek Hotel, but the name is not the only thing that has changed. Since the purchase, they has been striving to make the appearance of the hotel more inviting for guests. According to Suber, the hotel has undergone many renovations.

“The very first thing we did was make the hotel a smoke-free property,” he said. “We stripped each room of carpet and furniture, made any necessary repairs and added new paint, and carpet throughout.”

On the exterior, Suber said, they added new windows, new curtains, new siding and stone accents. Inside, they added two extended-stay suites with kitchenettes, and opened up the lobby to be more inviting.

“We upgraded the WIFI system so that even when full, guests will have free access to high-speed internet,” Suber said. “We upgraded our laundry system, replaced or repaired countless air conditioners, and took care of countless deferred maintenance items along the way.”

With the interior renovations complete, Suber said, they are going to slow down some on more renovations.

“We are going to catch our breath for a bit, but this summer we will re-roof the hotel and may add a porte-cochere,” he said. “We would also like to modernize the lock system and add some landscaping to the hotel and RV Park grounds.”

In addition to the renovations, Suber said that Rock Creek Hotel is different from other hotels in the area because of the service, comfort and cleanliness.

“We have made an investment, and we are committed to taking care of it so that our guests are comfortable,” he said. “Our breakfast is a little better than your standard continental. We have breakfast sandwiches made fresh each morning so our guests can grab-and-go if they are in a hurry.”

Although the pair is still learning things about owning a hotel, Suber said hearing positive comments from guests about the hotel is probably his favorite thing.

“When a guest takes the time to give us a positive review, we know we have succeeded as a team,” he said.

So far Suber said business has been growing slowly and he is hopeful it will pick up with travel season right around the corner.

Open House

Rock Creek Hotel will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and business open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10. Everyone is invited, and those in attendance will be able to enjoy a free BBQ, as well as door prizes.

“I would like to invite all local businesses to tour some of the remodeled rooms and commons,” Suber said.

About Andy

Suber graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in construction science and management. He was born and raised in Topeka and is currently residing near Tonganoxie with his wife Stephanie and two kids – 13-year-old Ben and 10-year-old Ellie.