Morrill City Council

Submitted by Linda Hill City Clerk

Council met in regular session on April 17 with members Dan Halstead, Todd Gruber and Miles Ploeger present, and Mayor Roger Price presiding. Superintendent Lee Wymer also was present.

Wymer was instructed to get pricing and information on lawnmowers for the next meeting, so that the expense could be included in the 2018 budget.

The council voted to have Maguire Iron clean, inspect and disinfect the water tower.

Price asked if it would be a conflict of interest if he purchased property, demolished the house, and then turned in the bill to be reimbursed the $2,000 toward the demolition. It was mentioned it would not be a conflict.

City Codes

Ashley Martinez presented her findings of properties in violation of city codes. After the presentation, the council voted to notify five individuals of their violations and remove the nuisances. It was then decided to send an individual a letter to notify them of the property needing to be mowed.

It was decided to revise City Code 8-402(e), changing the uncut grass height to not exceed six inches.

Delinquent Utilities

Concerning collection of a renter’s delinquent utility bill, the council voted to proceed with taking the landowner to small claims court to cause him to be responsible for the bill.

The council reviewed the delinquent utility accounts list, and decided to shut off five services if payments are not made.

Also at the meeting:

The council approved minutes and vouchers.