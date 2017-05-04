National Hospital Week is May 7-13

The Kansas Hospital Association invites communities to join area hospitals in celebrating National Hospital Week, May 7 through 13. This annual observance celebrates hospitals and the men and women who, day in and day out, support the health and wellbeing of their communities through dedication and compassionate care from the heart.

Celebrated since 1921, National Hospital Week is a time dedicated to reinforcing the valuable contributions hospitals make in our communities, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The 127 Kansas community hospitals provide vital health care services to our communities. Annually, Kansas hospitals staff nearly 10,000 beds; serve more than 312,000 inpatient visits; assist in more than 34,000 births; care for more than 7.2 million outpatient visits; and treat more than 1.2 million patients in Kansas emergency departments.

Not only do our hospitals serve thousands of individuals, keeping our communities healthy, strong and vibrant, hospitals also benefit the financial health of our state.

In Kansas, hospitals employ more than 84,000 people or 4.3 percent of all job holders, and generate $5.7 billion in direct total income. Kansas hospitals support the creation of additional jobs in other business and industry and have a total employment impact of nearly 160,000 jobs.

For every one dollar of income generated in the hospital sector, another 56 cents is generated in other businesses and industries in the state’s economy; thus, having an estimated total impact on income throughout all business and industry of more than $9 billion.

Now more than ever, hospitals play a vital role in improving community health across the nation. This extends far beyond strictly providing medical care. National Hospital Week reinforces the essential role hospitals play in their community’s overall health.

Take this year’s National Hospital Week as an opportunity to thank all of the dedicated individuals – physicians, nurses, therapists, engineers, food service workers, volunteers, administrators and so many more – for their contributions.