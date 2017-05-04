Nemaha County Association of Retired School Personnel

Submitted by Lyla Edelman

The Nemaha County Association of Retired School Personnel met at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Buzz Café, with 11 members presents and one guest, Bob Hankins, District 2 director for the state organization. The group enjoyed a lunch of either Mom’s chicken casserole, strawberry-spinach salad with chicken strips or a half hot beef sandwich. Don Fischer gave the blessing.

Due to a last minute conflict, the program presenter was unable to attend, but will be at the July meeting instead.

Hankins shared about issues and concerns from the state office. Two good websites to get info from are karsp@karsp.org and karsp.gov. He commented that he sees six local units in his district and shared some info about them. The theme for the state in 2017 is “Recruit and Retain.” The state convention is June 7 to 9 in Hutchinson.

Roll call was telling about a wonderful summer trip we would like to take or have taken.

President Dave Spangler opened the business meeting. Lyla Edelman read the minutes of the March 7 meeting, and they were approved as read. Alice Zahner gave the treasurer’s report.

Gay McClain, scholarship chair person, informed the group that Edelman presented the 2017 scholarship to Mackenzie Garber at the April 28 Sabetha High School Academic Banquet. Garber will be attending Baker University majoring in English, French and theater.

Volunteer hours were turned in, and Edelman will total and send the report to the state office.

Edelman shared the number of Nemaha County school personnel retirees for 2017 for school districts 113, 115 and 380. She will be sending each one a letter in June inviting them to join the local and state associations. All Nemaha County retired school personnel are welcome to join the local unit.

The dues are $20, with $15 being sent to state office and $5 for local unit. You can send the dues to Alice Zahner at 385 Parkview, Sabetha, KS 66534. Checks need to be made out to NCRSP. Alice will submit the state dues.

The local unit meets the first Tuesday of the months of March, May, July, September and November. A meal, a program and business meeting plus great fellowship are enjoyed.

With no other business, the meeting was adjourned. Since the first Tuesday in July falls on July 4 and group will instead meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 at the Buzz Café.