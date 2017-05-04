Nemaha County Commission 5.1.2017

Submitted by Mary Kay Schultejans County Clerk

The Nemaha County Commission met in regular session on Monday, May 1, in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum, Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

County Attorney Brad Lippert spoke to commissioners about the renewal lease agreement with Linus and Mary Holthaus for a mixing strip located on their property. Lippert presented a draft of a lease agreement to commissioners for their review. Following the review of this document, the commissioners approved the new lease agreement as presented.

Department Reports

Ronnebaum made the following reports to the commission:

• he will ask for bids for the purchase of a new motor grader for the Road and Bridge Department to be looked at by commissioners in a couple of weeks;

• the guys have been hauling rock and blading roads;

• he plans to talk to Haverkamp Construction about plans for a salt/sand shed at the Corning shop.

Sheriff Rich Vernon reported via telephone call about the following:

• his department had a calm week this past week;

• they are currently holding 13 inmates in the jail.

Also at the meeting:

The board reviewed and approved the April 24 meeting minutes.

The board received a recommendation from the Sabetha Rural Fire District No. 5 Board to appoint David Wehner to fill the vacant position on the board created by the death of Daryl Bechtelheimer. Commissioners approved the appointment, and signed the letter of appointment as presented.

Chairman Burdiek signed the Clerk’s Monthly Fees Report for January, February and March 2017 as presented.

The board reviewed and approved vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the end of April.

The next regularly scheduled meeting was held Monday, May 8. These minutes were not available at The Herald’s press time.

Editor’s Note: These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.