Nemaha County Sheriff 5.4.2017

ARRESTS

Robert J. Hobbs, 41, of Fairview was arrested on May 1 by the Sabetha Police Department (PD) for the offenses of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He remains in custody.

Jesse Hartter, 23, of Morrill was released to the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections on May 2.

Rodney Scoggins, 32, of Hiawatha was booked in on May 1 on a probation violation warrant. He remains in custody with a $1,800 bond.

Nathan Tiller, 31, of Seneca was arrested on May 1 by the Seneca PD for the offenses of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He bonded out on the same day on a $2,500 surety bond and next court date of June 21 at 9 a.m.

Michael Mitchell, 49, of Seneca was released on a $125,000 own recognizance bond on May 2. His next court date is Oct. 26 at 9 a.m.

Seth H. Harrell, 17, of Sabetha was arrested on May 3 by Sabetha PD for the offenses of burglary, criminal damage to property, theft and minor in possession. He was released on May 3 on a $10,800 OR bond with a court date of June 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Marcus A. Jackman, 18, of Sabetha was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on May 3 for the offenses of burglary, criminal damage to property, theft and minor in possession. He was released on May 3 on a $10,800 surety bond with a court date of June 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Grant A. Meyer, 19, of Sabetha was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on May 3 for the offenses of burglary, criminal damage to property, theft and minor in possession. He was released on May 3 on a $10,800 surety bond with a court date of June 6 at 9:30 a.m.