Purple Heart Memorial dedicated in Holton

Submitted by Jane Welch

Col. Thomas Burke, commander of the Kansas National Guard’s 130th Field Artillery Brigade, Manhattan, was the guest speaker at a dedication ceremony for a Purple Heart memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, in Holton at Linscott Park at Fourth and Iowa Street. The public was invited to attend.

The memorial includes the names of all Purple Heart recipients from Jackson County; currently, the list includes more than 160 names. Fundraising for the memorial was spearheaded by the American Legion Riders of Post 44, Mary L. Bair American Legion Post 44, Sons of the American Legion, and Holton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1367.

Holton was designated as a Purple Heart City in April 2014, only the second community in Kansas to receive that designation. The town was entered into the national register of Purple Heart cities and recognized by the Military Order of the Purple Heart, a federally-chartered fraternal organization authorized by Congress.

The Holton armory is home to Battery A, 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, which was recently mobilized in support of Operation Spartan Shield.