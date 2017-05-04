Three teens charged in Sabetha High School break-in

Charges have been filed against three teenagers in connection with the break-in at Sabetha High School on Saturday, April 15, during which property was both damaged and stolen.

According to a Wednesday, May 3, press release issued by Nemaha County Attorney Brad Lippert, complaints have been filed in the District Court of Nemaha County charging 18-year-old Marcus Andrew Jackman, 19-year-old Grant Alan Meyer, and a 17-year-old male juvenile with burglary, felony criminal damage to property, theft and consumption of alcohol by a minor.

“The charges filed against all three individuals are merely accusations,” Lippert said. “They are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

On Thursday, May 4, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office named Seth Harrell as the juvenile in connection with the case.

Bond on all three individuals was set by the District Court of Nemaha County at $10,800, and all three individuals had bonded out by Wednesday, May 3.

It is alleged that Jackman, Meyer and Harrell caused approximately $1,300 in damage when they spay painted and used markers to write several racist, hate-based, vulgar messages in the shop area, halls and commons area of Sabetha High School. The trio also allegedly damaged and stole candy from a vending machine during the break-in.

Despite the racist and hate-based messages that were found, Lippert said, the individuals could not be charged with a hate crime because Kansas has no law defining such acts.

“Kansas has no hate crimes act, and as a prosecutor [in Kansas] I cannot charge that violation,” he said. “There is the federal hate crimes act, but that would have to be filed by the United States Attorney’s office, and it requires the infliction of bodily injury to another.”

The three will make their first appearances at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6.