University Graduations: University of Kansas

The names of nearly 5,000 candidates for degree from the University of Kansas this spring — representing 96 Kansas counties, 48 states and territories, and 51 countries — have been announced by the University Registrar. Degrees are officially conferred in June.

Many candidates will choose to participate in KU’s annual Commencement ceremony, which will take place Sunday, May 14. That information is available at commencement.ku.edu.

Local degree candidates are as follows: Sophia Fortmeyer, Fairview, bachelor of arts in French and bachelor of arts in Global and International Studies; Emily Lee, Bern, master of arts in speech-language pathology; Rachel Allen, Sabetha, Doctor of medicine; Zachary Hill, Sabetha, bachelor of fine arts in design; and Mateo Kirwan, Sabetha, bachelor of science in biology.