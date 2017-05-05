Eating healthy Mexican food

Mexican food is a favorite with many people, but a lot of Mexican food is fried with lard and topped with cheese, so it’s loaded with saturated fat. It can be high in sodium, too. But when you know what to choose, Mexican food can be fresh, tasty and more healthful.

Here are a few tips when eating out:

• Tell your server not to bring fried tortilla chips to the table;

• Ask for low-fat sour cream or use salsa to add flavor;

• Veracruz or other tomato-based sauces are better than cream or cheese sauces.

• If you order a taco salad, don’t eat the fried shell.

Instead of flour tortillas, try corn tortillas; instead of nachos, try grilled shrimp; instead of carnitas (fried beef or pork), try grilled fish or chicken breast; instead of refried beans, try frijoles a la charra; instead of full fat sour cream and cheese, try pico de gallo, cilantro and jalapeño peppers; instead of quesadillas, try chicken fajitas; instead of chalupas or tacos, try taco salad or fajita salad and don’t eat the shell and ask for low fat sour cream; instead of flautas or burritos, eat chicken or beef enchiladas with red sauce or salsa.