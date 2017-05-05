Volunteers essential to county Meals on Wheels program

Seneca Courier-Tribune

Volunteers make the world go ‘round for Meals on Wheels Nemaha County and they were recognized last week for their efforts to make local communities better places for senior citizens – filling needs at meal preparation and serving facilities.

Seventeen volunteer staff in Sabetha and 21 in Seneca recently were honored at a recognition with t-shirts, ice cream and cake.

“They’re the faces of this program. We couldn’t budget this program without our volunteers,” said Diane Yunghans, director of Nemaha County Senior Services, which operates the Meals on Wheels program.

The volunteers help cook around 180 hot meals each day at the central kitchen in Seneca, deliver to homebound seniors, drive meals to Sabetha and serve meals at both sites.

Their gift t-shirts carries a new logo, adopted along with a new name last year, promoting the program, which Yunghans anticipates will grow in the coming years. Currently, more than 20 percent of Nemaha County’s 10,000-some residents are over age 60 and qualify to receive meals at reduced rates.

Funded through county, state and federal funds and contributions at meal sites, the program offers dietitian approved meals for everyone 60 or older regardless of their economic circumstances. A $3 contribution is suggested from registered participants and volunteers, but services aren’t denied because of inability to contribute.

Seniors who live outside of Seneca and Sabetha can receive frozen meals delivered by volunteers or picked up by family members. That service just became easier with the acquisition of a meal tray sealing system that went into use this week. It allows staff to pack meals faster, and consumers are now able to use a microwave for re-heating, Yunghans explained.

“The primary goal is to help seniors stay independent in their own homes” she said.

Along with regular low-sodium and diabetic-friendly meals, they receive socialization and safety checks. There’s a proven reduction of hospital re-admittance when senior citizens are provided services through Meals on Wheels, she said.

A capital campaign has been started to raise funds for a new senior center that would have larger kitchen and dining areas along with room for additional services and recreational activities. About $80,000 of the estimated $300,000 cost has already been collected, showing the project is feasible and needed, she said.

“We’re at our capacity right now. The community needs this expansion,” she said.

It would also promote Nemaha County as a place to retire to and could bring back former residents and their families, she said.

For more information contact Diane Yunghans at 785-336-3091.

Sabetha Meal site volunteers include the following: Larry Cox, Murlene Cox, Phyllis Edelman, Don Fischer, Joy Fischer, Linda Johnson, Jeanne Kyle, Carrol Lee, Ineva Lee, Don McFall, Linda Middendorf, Paul Middendorf, Marcia Sauer, Lynell Sheahan, Alana Strahm, Steve Strahm and Merlin Wenger.

Seneca Meal site volunteers include the following: Bob Bartkoski, Peg Bentson, Elaine Bentson, Karen Droge, Sara Hammes, Deb Haverkamp, Jim Henry, Rosann Hunninghake, LeAnn Jones, Barb Korte, Leo Meyer, Rita Olberding, Judy Osterhaus, Judy Rottinghaus, Francis Rottinghaus, Verita Schmitz, Margaret Schulte, Karen Scott and Jim Strathman.