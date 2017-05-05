Wetmore alumna is awarded JBN scholarship

Wetmore High School alumna Gerae Haverkamp is one of six area students to receive a scholarship from JBN Telephone and its sister company Giant Communications.

JBN and Giant award $250 scholarships annually to incoming or returning undergraduate students whose parents or guardians are customers of the companies. Over a dozen applications were received from area high school seniors and returning undergraduates. Other recipients this year included the following: Andrea L’Ecuyer, Morrowville; Quentin Lara, Havensville; Jacob Andrews, Holton; Alize Bryan, Hoyt; and Kay Andrews, Holton.