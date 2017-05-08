Alan Rickert

Alan Spackman Rickert, 86, died Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Avera Prince of Peace Nursing Home in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Alan was the son of Paul and Vera (Spackman) Rickert. He was baptized in the Presbyterian Church in Sisseton, S.D., where he attended Grade School and High School. He graduated from South Dakota State College in 1952 with a degree in civil engineering.

He married Betty Steen of Brookings, S.D., after his commission as a Lieutenant in the Air Force. The two lived at several Air Force Bases until he received orders to serve in Japan. After his military service, he returned to the U.S. to start his family and started work at Howard, Needles, Tammen and Bergendoff, a civil engineering firm in Kansas City. In May 1958, he was happy to join Wenger Manufacturing in Sabetha, where he worked for 17 years. His position was sales manager for the Northern U.S. In 1969, he moved his family to Sisseton, S.D., to enjoy the Lakes region. In 1974, he then moved his family to Sioux Falls where he resided for 43 years.

In 1976, Betty, his wife and mother of four children, died. Alan remarried a teacher, Colleen Leonard, and they enjoyed Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Lakes Region together.

Alan is survived by his wife Colleen of Sioux Falls; his children, Craig (Carla) Rickert of Sioux Falls S.D., Paul (Marie) Rickert of Sioux Falls, S.D., Paige (Tracy) Rickert of Edina, Minn., and Barb (Al) Lingor of Mexia, Texas; 10 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul Jr., wife Betty and his daughter Debi Rickert.

A memorial service will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Heritage Funeral Home, with visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. A funeral service and burial will be held Memorial Day weekend at First Presbyterian Church in Sisseton, S.D.

The Sabetha Herald 5/10/2017