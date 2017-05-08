Bluejay tracksters record season best performances

Two track and field meets with many personal records set made for an eventful week for the Sabetha High School Bluejay track teams. The teams competed in the Nemaha Central Invitational on Tuesday, May 2, and hosted the Sabetha Invitational on Thursday, May 4.

The Bluejays hosted the Sabetha Invitational on Thursday, May 4. The boys’ team again claimed second place, with a score of 124. The girls’ team finished in third with a score of 80.6.

“We enjoyed some great weather for this meet in front of a home crowd and performed well in our most competitive meet of the season,” Remmers said. “This was a great meet to help prepare us for the league meet next week.”

Boys

It was first place all around for the Cox brothers with both placing first in their individual events and their relay teams also finishing first. Sophomore Braeden Cox claimed gold in the 800-meter run and high jump. Senior Keegan Cox claimed first in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs. K. Cox achieved his best times of the season in both his events.

The 4×400-meter and 4×800-meter relay teams also finished first. Members of the 4×400-meter relay team were B. Cox, sophomore Mason Engelken, freshman Micah Romines and senior Jamel Bishop. The 4×800-meter relay team consisted of B. Cox, K. Cox, Romines and sophomore Henry Glynn.

Also earning first was senior Eric Renyer in the shot put.

Girls

Sophomore Skylar McAfee claimed the only first-place finish for the girls in the 800-meter run. Freshman Mariah Russell earned second in the triple jump – achieving her career best. The 4×400-meter relay team of McAfee, Russell, freshman Morgan Schuette and sophomore Hunter Lowdermilk also claimed second.

The track teams travel to Holton on Thursday, May 11, for the Big 7 League Track meet. This will be their final meet of the season before regional competition on Friday, May 19, at Silver Lake.

SHS Invitational 5.4.2017 100 METER DASH 4- Abby Hinton :14.15 200 METER DASH 5- Morgan Schuette :29.07 400 METER DASH 3- Hunter Lowdermilk 1:05.13 800 METER RUN 1- Skylar McAfee 2:35.26 4- Mariah Russell 2:37.28 3200 METER RUN 3- Megan Meyer 13:41.51 100 METER HURDLES 5- Kinley Schuette :19.01 300 METER HURDLES 4- Kinley Schuette :52.73 4×100 METER RELAY 3- Hannah Enneking, Kinley Schuette, Morgan Schuette, Abby Hinton :53.52 4×400 METER RELAY 2- Mariah Russell, Skylar McAfee, Morgan Schuette, Hunter Lowdermilk 4:28.12 4×800 METER RELAY 3- Hannah Wertenberger, Hannah Enneking, Skylar McAfee, Nikole Kuenzi 11:10.30 LONG JUMP 5- Mariah Russell 15’ 1.75” HIGH JUMP 6- Megan Meyer (tie) 4’ 8” 6- Morgan Schuette (tie) 4′ 8″ TRIPLE JUMP 2- Mariah Russell 33’ 0.5” SHOT PUT 6- Grace Kuenzi 30’ 11” DISCUS THROW 3- Grace Kuenzi 99’ 6.5” 4- Kinsey Menold 97’ 1” JAVELIN THROW 6- Hunter Lowdermilk 107’ 4” TEAM RESULTS 1- Nemaha Central 148 2- Auburn 99.33 3- Sabetha 80.66 4- Centralia 77 5- Marysville 62 6- Hiawatha 52 7- Falls City 18 8- Horton 16 9- Riverside 12 10- Wetmore 0 10- Kickapoo Nation 0