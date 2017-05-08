Bluejay tracksters do well at Nemaha Central
Two track and field meets with many personal records set made for an eventful week for the Sabetha High School Bluejay track teams. The teams competed in the Nemaha Central Invitational on Tuesday, May 2, and hosted the Sabetha Invitational on Thursday, May 4.
The Sabetha High School Track and Field teams traveled to Nemaha Central for a varsity and junior varsity meet on Tuesday, May 2. The varsity boys’ team and girls’ team each brought home second place, with scores of 85.5 and 97.25, respectively. Nemaha Central teams both took first.
“Our kids responded to the first of two competitive meets this week,” said Head Coach Dave Remmers. “We competed well and had over half the team record season bests.”
Boys
Two seniors brought home personal bests with first-place finishes in their events. Eric Renyer captured first place in the shot put competition with a put of 52 feet, 1 inch – his personal best this season. Christian Meyer snagged first place in the pole vault competition with his best vault of the season at 13 feet.
The 4×100-meter and 4×800-meter relay teams also earned first in their races. The 4×100-meter relay team consisted of senior Jamel Bishop, freshman Micah Romines and sophomores Braeden Cox and Mason Engelken.
The 4×800-meter relay team included B. Cox, Romines, sophomore Henry Glynn and senior Keegan Cox.
Bringing home silvers for the boys were K. Cox in 3200-meter run and Renyer in discus.
Girls
It was a silver day for the girls’ team. The girls brought home seven second-place finishes in their events.
Individuals placing second in their events were sophomore Abby Hinton in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes; sophomore Hunter Lowdermilk in the 400-meter run; freshman Kinley Schuette in the 300-meter hurdles; and freshman Morgan Schuette in the high jump.
The 4×400-meter and 4×800-meter relay teams also each placed second.
Members of the 4×400-meter team were Lowdermilk, M. Schuette, freshman Mariah Russell and sophomore Skylar McAfee.
Members of the 4×800-meter team were McAfee, senior Emily Strathman, junior Hannah Enneking and freshman Hannah Wertenberger.
|
Varsity N.C. Invitational 5.2.2017
|
400 METER DASH
|
4-
|
Jamel Bishop
|
:58.17
|
800 METER RUN
|
3-
|
Braeden Cox
|
2:11.34
|
4-
|
Henry Glynn
|
2:11.65
|
1600 METER RUN
|
5-
|
Keegan Cox
|
4:56.33
|
3200 METER RUN
|
2-
|
Keegan Cox
|
10:48.90
|
110 METER HURDLES
|
4-
|
Andrew Frazee
|
:16.46
|
300 METER HURDLES
|
6-
|
Andrew Frazee
|
:46.77
|
4×400 METER RELAY
|
1-
|
Jamel Bishop, Micah Romines, Braeden Cox, Mason Engelken
|
3:41.65
|
4×800 METER RELAY
|
1-
|
Henry Glynn, Braeden Cox, Micah Romines, Keegan Cox
|
8:45.84
|
POLE VAULT
|
1-
|
Christian Meyer
|
13’
|
HIGH JUMP
|
3-
|
Braeden Cox
|
6’
|
SHOT PUT
|
1-
|
Eric Renyer
|
52’ 1”
|
DISCUS THROW
|
2-
|
Eric Renyer
|
147’ 3”
|
JAVELIN THROW
|
5-
|
Kyle Grimm
|
155’ 1”
|
TEAM RESULTS
|
1-
|
Nemaha Central
|
110.5
|
2-
|
Sabetha
|
85.5
|
3-
|
Marysville
|
74
|
4-
|
Washington County
|
61
|
5-
|
Royal Valley
|
58
|
6-
|
Jackson Heights
|
53
|
7-
|
Riverside
|
48
|
8-
|
Axtell
|
45
|
9-
|
Rock Creek Senior
|
18
|
JV N.C. Invitational 5.2.2017
|
400 METER DASH
|
3-
|
Kaleb Grimm
|
:58.35
|
1600 METER RUN
|
2-
|
Walker Lowdermilk
|
5:12.34
|
LONG JUMP
|
6-
|
Kaleb Grimm
|
17’ 2.75”
|
POLE VAULT
|
4-
|
Foster Saner
|
8’
|
TRIPLE JUMP
|
5-
|
Cody Meyer
|
34’ 9.25”
|
SHOT PUT
|
1-
|
Elliott Strahm
|
42’
|
DISCUS THROW
|
5-
|
Elliott Strahm
|
101’ 2.5”
|
JAVELIN THROW
|
4-
|
Isaac Sunderland
|
110’ 8”
|
TEAM RESULTS
|
1-
|
Rock Creek Senior
|
154.33
|
2-
|
Nemaha Central
|
87.5
|
3-
|
Axtell
|
69
|
4-
|
Royal Valley
|
53
|
5-
|
Jackson Heights
|
50.33
|
6-
|
Marysville
|
44
|
7-
|
Sabetha
|
35.33
|
8-
|
Washington County
|
15.5
|
Varsity N.C. Invitational 5.2.2017
|
100 METER DASH
|
2-
|
Abby Hinton
|
:13.21
|
200 METER DASH
|
2-
|
Abby Hinton
|
:27.68
|
4-
|
Morgan Schuette
|
:28.08
|
400 METER DASH
|
2-
|
Hunter Lowdermilk
|
1:03.65
|
4-
|
Mariah Russell
|
1:04.80
|
800 METER RUN
|
2-
|
Skylar McAfee
|
2:35.40
|
3200 METER RUN
|
3-
|
Megan Meyer
|
14:07.40
|
100 METER HURDLES
|
6-
|
Kinley Schuette
|
:18.90
|
300 METER HURDLES
|
2-
|
Kinley Schuette
|
:52.33
|
5-
|
Marissa Peabody
|
:57.37
|
4×400 METER RELAY
|
2-
|
Mariah Russell, Skylar McAfee, Morgan Schuette, Hunter Lowdermilk
|
4:26.78
|
4×800 METER RELAY
|
2-
|
Hannah Wertenberger, Hannah Enneking, Emily Strathman, Skylar McAfee
|
10:48.96
|
LONG JUMP
|
6-
|
Mariah Russell
|
15’ 3.25”
|
POLE VAULT
|
3-
|
Gracie Saner
|
8′
|
5-
|
Marissa Peabody
|
6’ 6”
|
6-
|
Skylar McAfee (tie)
|
6′
|
HIGH JUMP
|
2-
|
Morgan Schuette (tie)
|
4’ 10”
|
TRIPLE JUMP
|
3-
|
Mariah Russell
|
32’ 10.25”
|
5-
|
Hannah Enneking
|
30′ 10.5”
|
SHOT PUT
|
6-
|
Grace Kuenzi
|
30’ 10”
|
TEAM RESULTS
|
1-
|
Nemaha Central
|
148
|
2-
|
Sabetha
|
97.25
|
3-
|
Marysville
|
77
|
4-
|
Axtell
|
74
|
5-
|
Jackson Heights
|
56.5
|
6-
|
Washington County
|
25.25
|
7-
|
Royal Valley
|
18
|
8-
|
Rock Creek Senior
|
16
|
8-
|
Riverside
|
16
|
Krista Wasinger
