Bluejay tracksters do well at Nemaha Central

Two track and field meets with many personal records set made for an eventful week for the Sabetha High School Bluejay track teams. The teams competed in the Nemaha Central Invitational on Tuesday, May 2, and hosted the Sabetha Invitational on Thursday, May 4.

The Sabetha High School Track and Field teams traveled to Nemaha Central for a varsity and junior varsity meet on Tuesday, May 2. The varsity boys’ team and girls’ team each brought home second place, with scores of 85.5 and 97.25, respectively. Nemaha Central teams both took first.

“Our kids responded to the first of two competitive meets this week,” said Head Coach Dave Remmers. “We competed well and had over half the team record season bests.”

Boys

Two seniors brought home personal bests with first-place finishes in their events. Eric Renyer captured first place in the shot put competition with a put of 52 feet, 1 inch – his personal best this season. Christian Meyer snagged first place in the pole vault competition with his best vault of the season at 13 feet.

The 4×100-meter and 4×800-meter relay teams also earned first in their races. The 4×100-meter relay team consisted of senior Jamel Bishop, freshman Micah Romines and sophomores Braeden Cox and Mason Engelken.

The 4×800-meter relay team included B. Cox, Romines, sophomore Henry Glynn and senior Keegan Cox.

Bringing home silvers for the boys were K. Cox in 3200-meter run and Renyer in discus.

Girls

It was a silver day for the girls’ team. The girls brought home seven second-place finishes in their events.

Individuals placing second in their events were sophomore Abby Hinton in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes; sophomore Hunter Lowdermilk in the 400-meter run; freshman Kinley Schuette in the 300-meter hurdles; and freshman Morgan Schuette in the high jump.

The 4×400-meter and 4×800-meter relay teams also each placed second.

Members of the 4×400-meter team were Lowdermilk, M. Schuette, freshman Mariah Russell and sophomore Skylar McAfee.

Members of the 4×800-meter team were McAfee, senior Emily Strathman, junior Hannah Enneking and freshman Hannah Wertenberger.

Varsity N.C. Invitational 5.2.2017 400 METER DASH 4- Jamel Bishop :58.17 800 METER RUN 3- Braeden Cox 2:11.34 4- Henry Glynn 2:11.65 1600 METER RUN 5- Keegan Cox 4:56.33 3200 METER RUN 2- Keegan Cox 10:48.90 110 METER HURDLES 4- Andrew Frazee :16.46 300 METER HURDLES 6- Andrew Frazee :46.77 4×400 METER RELAY 1- Jamel Bishop, Micah Romines, Braeden Cox, Mason Engelken 3:41.65 4×800 METER RELAY 1- Henry Glynn, Braeden Cox, Micah Romines, Keegan Cox 8:45.84 POLE VAULT 1- Christian Meyer 13’ HIGH JUMP 3- Braeden Cox 6’ SHOT PUT 1- Eric Renyer 52’ 1” DISCUS THROW 2- Eric Renyer 147’ 3” JAVELIN THROW 5- Kyle Grimm 155’ 1” TEAM RESULTS 1- Nemaha Central 110.5 2- Sabetha 85.5 3- Marysville 74 4- Washington County 61 5- Royal Valley 58 6- Jackson Heights 53 7- Riverside 48 8- Axtell 45 9- Rock Creek Senior 18

JV N.C. Invitational 5.2.2017 400 METER DASH 3- Kaleb Grimm :58.35 1600 METER RUN 2- Walker Lowdermilk 5:12.34 LONG JUMP 6- Kaleb Grimm 17’ 2.75” POLE VAULT 4- Foster Saner 8’ TRIPLE JUMP 5- Cody Meyer 34’ 9.25” SHOT PUT 1- Elliott Strahm 42’ DISCUS THROW 5- Elliott Strahm 101’ 2.5” JAVELIN THROW 4- Isaac Sunderland 110’ 8” TEAM RESULTS 1- Rock Creek Senior 154.33 2- Nemaha Central 87.5 3- Axtell 69 4- Royal Valley 53 5- Jackson Heights 50.33 6- Marysville 44 7- Sabetha 35.33 8- Washington County 15.5

Varsity N.C. Invitational 5.2.2017 100 METER DASH 2- Abby Hinton :13.21 200 METER DASH 2- Abby Hinton :27.68 4- Morgan Schuette :28.08 400 METER DASH 2- Hunter Lowdermilk 1:03.65 4- Mariah Russell 1:04.80 800 METER RUN 2- Skylar McAfee 2:35.40 3200 METER RUN 3- Megan Meyer 14:07.40 100 METER HURDLES 6- Kinley Schuette :18.90 300 METER HURDLES 2- Kinley Schuette :52.33 5- Marissa Peabody :57.37 4×400 METER RELAY 2- Mariah Russell, Skylar McAfee, Morgan Schuette, Hunter Lowdermilk 4:26.78 4×800 METER RELAY 2- Hannah Wertenberger, Hannah Enneking, Emily Strathman, Skylar McAfee 10:48.96 LONG JUMP 6- Mariah Russell 15’ 3.25” POLE VAULT 3- Gracie Saner 8′ 5- Marissa Peabody 6’ 6” 6- Skylar McAfee (tie) 6′ HIGH JUMP 2- Morgan Schuette (tie) 4’ 10” TRIPLE JUMP 3- Mariah Russell 32’ 10.25” 5- Hannah Enneking 30′ 10.5” SHOT PUT 6- Grace Kuenzi 30’ 10” TEAM RESULTS 1- Nemaha Central 148 2- Sabetha 97.25 3- Marysville 77 4- Axtell 74 5- Jackson Heights 56.5 6- Washington County 25.25 7- Royal Valley 18 8- Rock Creek Senior 16 8- Riverside 16