Bluejays fall to Royal Valley

The Sabetha High School softball team played host in a doubleheader against Royal Valley Thursday, May 4. Coming off two losses against Silver Lake earlier in the week, the Bluejays were looking to add two wins to their season record. Royal Valley played tough on offense and the Bluejays couldn’t keep up. They ended up losing 10-0 in the first game and 17-2 in the second.

Game one

In game one, the Panthers scored quickly getting their first batter around the bases during the first inning. They also scored four runs in the second, two in the fourth and three in the fifth, while Sabetha only managed to get one hit by sophomore Hillary Krebs off of the Royal Valley pitcher. The Bluejays ended up falling to the Panthers 10-0.

Lexie Phillips pitched the entire game for the Bluejays allowing 10 runs on three hits and walking 10 batters.

Game two

In game two, the Bluejays started slow offensively but ended up scoring two runs in the fourth. Royal Valley did not hold back though and scored 17 runs on the Bluejays. The final score was 17-2, Royal Valley.

Freshman Maggie Hughes, senior Karlie Spielman, sophomore Trista Argbright and Krebs were each able to tally one hit apiece, with Argabright knocking in one run.

Phillips pitched the whole game again for the Bluejays. She allowed 17 runs on 10 hits, while walking six batters and striking out three.

The Bluejays traveled to Riverside Monday, May 8. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time.