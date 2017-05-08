Filing deadline is three weeks out

Two city, three school board positions are up for re-election

Amber Deters

Though the filing deadline for local elections quickly approaching, numerous area positions still await any filings.

Any person interested in filing for one of these positions must file by Thursday, June 1. Contact the presiding county office to file, or for more information, contact the Nemaha County Clerk at 785-336-2170, or the Brown County Clerk at 785-742-2581.

If required, the Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1. The General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Sabetha City Commission

Two positions on the Sabetha City Commission are up for re-election: Mayor and Commissioner of Finance.

Doug Clark currently holds the position of Mayor. Clark says he plans to run for re-election, however he has not yet filed.

Maridel Wittmer currently holds the Commissioner of Finance position. Wittmer has filed for re-election.

USD No. 113

Three positions on the Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Board of Education are up for re-election: Position 2, Position 4 and Position 6.

Jeff DeMint currently holds Position 2, which generally covers the area within Sabetha city limits north of Main Street. No one has yet filed for this position.

Ed Reznicek currently holds Position 4, which generally covers the area south of Highway 36. Reznicek has filed for re-election.

Kent Kuckelman currently holds Position 6, which generally covers the Axtell area. Kuckelman says he does not plan to run for re-election. No one has yet filed for this position.

Area City Elections

Many area cities also have positions up for re-election, including the following:

City of Bern: mayor, two council members;

City of Fairview: three council members;

City of Goff: mayor, five council members;

City of Hamlin: mayor, five council members;

City of Morrill: mayor, five council members;

City of Oneida: mayor, five council members;

City of Powhattan: mayor, five council members;

City of Robinson: mayor, five council members;

City of Wetmore: mayor, five council members.

Area School Board Elections

Area school districts also have positions up for re-election, including the following:

Nemaha Central USD No. 115: positions two, four and six;

Hiawatha USD No. 415: positions four, five and six.

Election Change

This is the first local government election held since HB 2104 was signed into law in June 2015. This law moves all elections for office holders of local governments currently held in the spring of odd-numbered years to the fall of odd-numbered years.

Election timelines will mirror those of the general elections held in even-numbered years. Primary elections will be held the first Tuesday in August, and the general election will be held on the Tuesday following the first Monday of November.

In essence, this means that the local elections that would have been held in April 2017 will now be held in November 2017. The bill specifies that those positions that would expire at any time in 2017 now expire on the second Monday in January 2018.