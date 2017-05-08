breaking news New

Nemaha County District Court 5.8.17

TRAFFIC

Alexis Franks of Hoyt, speeding 64/55, $153 fines and fees.

Ricky Crouse of Zionsville, Ind., speeding 84/65, $207 fines and fees.

Melinda Salter of Bern, speeding 64/55, $153 fines and fees.

Rogelio Moreira Santos of Hiawatha, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, $168 fines and fees.

Travis Ehrsam of Seneca, texting while driving, $168 fines and fees.

Abigail Smith of Wathena, speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.

Magdeline Hammes of Seneca, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Casey O’Neil of Oneida, speeding 72/55, $295 fines, fees and costs.

Thomas Holthaus of Centralia, driving under the influence, $1,108 fines, fees and costs.

Damian Deters of Baileyville, speeding 75/55, $313 fines, fees and costs.

Samantha Farr of Horton, speeding 75/65 and driving while suspended, $409 fines, fees and costs.

Austin Stallbaumer of Centralia, speeding 79/55, $399 fines, fees and costs.

The Sabetha Herald3641 Posts

The Sabetha Herald has been serving Sabetha since 1876.

0 Comments

What Are Your Thoughts?

Login

Welcome! Login in to your account

Remember me Lost your password?

Lost Password