Nemaha County District Court 5.8.17
TRAFFIC
Alexis Franks of Hoyt, speeding 64/55, $153 fines and fees.
Ricky Crouse of Zionsville, Ind., speeding 84/65, $207 fines and fees.
Melinda Salter of Bern, speeding 64/55, $153 fines and fees.
Rogelio Moreira Santos of Hiawatha, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, $168 fines and fees.
Travis Ehrsam of Seneca, texting while driving, $168 fines and fees.
Abigail Smith of Wathena, speeding 75/65, $153 fines and fees.
Magdeline Hammes of Seneca, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.
TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS
Casey O’Neil of Oneida, speeding 72/55, $295 fines, fees and costs.
Thomas Holthaus of Centralia, driving under the influence, $1,108 fines, fees and costs.
Damian Deters of Baileyville, speeding 75/55, $313 fines, fees and costs.
Samantha Farr of Horton, speeding 75/65 and driving while suspended, $409 fines, fees and costs.
Austin Stallbaumer of Centralia, speeding 79/55, $399 fines, fees and costs.
