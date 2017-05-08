Scholarship matching funds opportunity available for donors

Submitted by Lynn Hennigan Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Foundation Board Member

New donations to two funds within the Prairie Hills USD No. 113 Foundation can be matched $1 for $1. The funds are the Tara Ploeger Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Morrill Alumni Scholarship Fund.

Kent and Donna Saylor have graciously offered to match the first $10,000 of new donations to each of these funds. Donations are to be payable to the USD No. 113 Foundation and mailed to USD No. 113 District Office, 1619 Old Hwy 75, Sabetha, KS 66534. Online donations can be accepted by visiting www.foundation113.com/donate.

How are the donations used?

The donations given to this purpose will endow scholarships for Sabetha High School seniors. To endow means to make a gift perpetual – your actual donation will not be spent. Instead, the annual investment earnings on your donation will be used for the intended purpose.

Why is this important?

Many scholarships within this foundation were created when interest rates were stronger. After nine years of low interest rates, 12 of the 22 funds within the foundation are reaching critical levels. The goal of this matching funds drive is to endow two of the funds to ensure they are around for the foreseeable future to provide scholarships for further education to SHS seniors.

Morrill Alumni Scholarship

Since 2004, the Morrill Alumni have utilized the USD No. 113 Foundation to assist them with distributing their annual scholarships and managing their scholarship fund. Since that time, the Morrill Alumni have awarded $23,875 in scholarships benefiting 44 graduating seniors.

To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must live within the old Morrill school district. By endowing this scholarship, the Morrill Alumni will ensure their scholarship fund will keep giving long past the lives of those who attended school in Morrill.

Those interested in supporting this opportunity for those who grow up in the Morrill community may make donation through either the Morrill Alumni Board or the USD No. 113 Foundation and qualify for the $1 for $1 matched giving.

Tara Ploeger Memorial Scholarship

Tara Ploeger was a vivacious teenager who passed away from an accident while volunteering during Sabetha Citywide Clean Up in 2000. Her friends and family chose to honor her through a memorial scholarship and started a fund within the USD No. 113 Foundation 17 years ago.

The intention for this fund is to award a $1,000 scholarship to two SHS seniors, one to attend college and one to attend vocational school. To date, this scholarship has been awarded to 40 Sabetha students and paid $18,000 in tuition for them combined.

Classmates, friends and family value honoring Tara in this manner are organizing a 5K race and 1-mile walk in Sabetha on June 10 to raise awareness for endowing this scholarship fund. To register for the 5K, go to www.foundation113.com/taraploeger5k. Donations through the 5K are also eligible for the $1 for $1 matched giving.

Give with Assets

To help donors leverage their tax savings, the USD No. 113 Foundation is now able to accept gifts of grain, RMD transfers from retirement accounts and direct stock transfers. For a full list of ways to donate to the USD No. 113 Foundation or learn to about starting a scholarship fund, visit www.foundation113.com. Gifts in assets are also eligible for $1 for $1 matched giving when contributed to either the Morrill Alumni or Tara Ploeger Scholarship Funds.

About the Foundation

The USD No. 113 Foundation was started in 1994 with the sole mission supporting schools and students within USD No. 113. In the last year, the Foundation has accomplished the following:

• Created a functional website — www.foundation113.com — which includes the ability to give online;

• Developed procedures for working with endowments;

• Cooperated with the Greater Sabetha Community Foundation to build a symbiotic relationship;

• Provided investment opportunities beyond low-interest certificates of deposit;

• Expanded investment opportunities to include mutual funds, stocks and bonds;

• Developed an awareness plan to encourage investment in the future of students.

The USD No. 113 Foundation is comprised of community members striving to provide opportunities for students. If you are passionate about the students in our community, and would like to contribute your talents of time, talent or treasure, please contact Superintendent Todd Evans at 785-284-2175 or e-mail prairiehillsfoundation@gmail.com.