WHS Cardinals place at Sabetha meet

Wetmore High School sophomore Curtis Bloom takes sixth in the long jump at the Sabetha Invitational Track and Field meet held at the Sabetha Invitational Track and Field Meet held Thursday, May 4. Wetmore High School junior Alena Pfrang competes in the javelin competition at the Sabetha Invitational Track and Field Meet held Thursday, May 4. Wetmore High School freshman Michael Hemenway and Sabetha High School junior Isaac Sunderland compete in the preliminary contest of the 400-meter dash at the Sabetha Invitational Track and Field Meet held Thursday, May 4.

The Wetmore High School Cardinal track team competed at the Sabetha Invitational track and field meet Thursday, May 4. The boys’ team took eighth place out of 11 teams. The Wetmore Lady Cardinals competed, but had no placers.

Two Cardinal seniors brought home silver – Aaron Achten in the 3200-meter run and Trent Rowland in the shot put.

Achten came in close behind Sabetha High School senior Keegan Cox.

The Wetmore track team competed at Onaga Friday, May 5. Those results were not available at The Herald’s press time. The Cardinals will travel to Washington County on Thursday, May 11.