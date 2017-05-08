WHS Cardinals place at Sabetha meet
The Wetmore High School Cardinal track team competed at the Sabetha Invitational track and field meet Thursday, May 4. The boys’ team took eighth place out of 11 teams. The Wetmore Lady Cardinals competed, but had no placers.
Two Cardinal seniors brought home silver – Aaron Achten in the 3200-meter run and Trent Rowland in the shot put.
Achten came in close behind Sabetha High School senior Keegan Cox.
The Wetmore track team competed at Onaga Friday, May 5. Those results were not available at The Herald’s press time. The Cardinals will travel to Washington County on Thursday, May 11.
Krista Wasinger
Krista Wasinger is Co-Editor of The Sabetha Herald, where she has been on staff since 2011. She specializes in city reporting and feature stories, as well as photography and page and advertising design. Krista is a 2004 Fort Hays State University graduate with a degree in communications studies with an emphasis in journalism. She lives in Sabetha with her husband and four children.
