Bluejays beat Panthers

The Sabetha Bluejays and the Royal Valley Panthers met on the diamond on Thursday, May 4, and the Jays came away with two wins. The Jays captured the first game by a 12-4 margin and in the nightcap, the Jays came out on top, 7-3.

In the opener, Joseph Gruber went to the mound for the Jays and pitched five innings, surrendering two runs on one hit and three walks, and striking out three batters.

The Jays’ offense was led by Gruber, Blake Frey, and Riley Herrmann, who each had two hits.

Gruber, Brayden Becker and Gabe Garber each had two RBIs on their way to a 12-run outburst in the game.

In the nightcap, the Kramer brothers, Bryce and Trevor, limited the Panthers to three hits and three walks, while striking out one batter.

B. Kramer pitched 2-2/3 innings to open the game, while T. Kramer closed out the game for the Jays, pitching 4-1/3 innings of scoreless baseball.

Brett Stallbaumer, Garber and Corbin Halls led the Jays’ offense with two hits apiece, with Braden Argabright picking up a pair of RBIs.

Royal Valley 5.4.2017 # Player Name AB R H RBI BB SO Joseph Gruber 4 2 2 2 0 1 Brett Stallbaumer 3 2 1 0 1 0 Preston Bruning 0 3 0 0 0 0 Blake Frey 3 1 2 1 1 0 Brayden Becker 1 1 1 2 2 0 Brandon Brownlee 3 0 1 0 1 0 Corbin Halls 2 0 0 0 1 0 Riley Herrmann 3 2 2 1 0 0 Gabe Garber 3 0 1 2 0 0 Mason Spellmeier 3 1 1 0 0 1 Sabetha 1-5-5-0-1-X-X | 12-11-1 R.V. 0-0-2-0-0-X-X | 2-1-3