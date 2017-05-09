Commissioners are concerned over police department actions

The Sabetha City Commission met at 6 p.m. Monday, May 8. Present were Mayor Doug Clark, Commissioners Nick Aberle, Maridel Wittmer and Julie Burenheide, City Administrator Doug Allen, Assistant City Administrator Bill Shroyer and City Clerk Steve Compo. Commissioner Norm Schmitt was absent.

Commissioners briefly discussed the recent burglary at Sabetha High School wherein three teens allegedly broke into the school and damaged and stole property. Commissioners discussed the Sabetha Police Department posting crime scene photos on Facebook that showed the vulgar messages that were written on the walls and whether the posting of such photos was necessary. The photos were posted and later removed because they were thought to be offensive.

Commissioner Aberle asked if the SPD has a blanket authority to post information or photos without first consulting the commission. City Administrator Allen said he would check into what authority the SPD has in that regard.

Also in regard to the SPD, Commissioner Wittmer noted that there are several dilapidated properties that need to be addressed. Allen said that Police Chief Robert Wahwasuck recently reported that he had given out 20 property code violations this spring. Commissioner Wittmer said that if the police department is too busy to follow up on these code violations, then it might be necessary to consider hiring a code enforcement officer. No decision was made. Discussion will resume at a later date.

The meeting was adjourned at 6:10 p.m. so that commissioners could tour the Sabetha Aquatic Center. At this point, the Aquatic Center is on schedule to be open Saturday, May 27. All water features have been installed, with the exception of the wet bubble, which is expected to be installed later this week.

Also at the meeting:

Commissioners approved the following board appointments:

• Planning and Zoning: Shannon Stapleton (replacing Vern Orton), Scott Krebs (re-appointment) and John Rebant (re-appointment);

• Housing Corporation: Ruth Wisemiller (re-appointment);

• Recreation/Physical Activities: Marla Hayden (re-appointment);

• Cemetery Board: John Mowder (re-appointment) and Fred Feek (re-appointment);

• Tree Board: Tony Gudenkauf (replacing Pat Rodecap), Paul Middendorf (re-appointment) and Robert Sunderland (re-appointment);

• Library Board: Von Lauer (replacing Lynn Hennigan).

The commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 22, at City Hall.