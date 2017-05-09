Loretta Buser shows appreciation

Giving! If I could describe the Sabetha community in one word, that’s the word I would choose. As president of the Sabetha Booster Club and Project Prom, I want to sincerely thank the Sabetha community and businesses for all your contributions throughout the year, every year. Thank you to the committee members who volunteer time and energy to serve on the Booster Club and Project Prom boards. Thank you to the parents who endlessly donate and help serve food at Pregame sporting events and hospitality rooms. Thanks to Linda McGuire for keeping such excellent records in the past and for being willing to bake seven dozen cookies for the hospitality room. Thanks to Kay Edelman for sharing the SHS kitchen, refrigerator, utensils and sometimes the freezer and for giving expertise food prep advice. Thanks to the SHS janitors for getting tables and extension cords out before the meals. Lastly, thanks to my family for being willing to bring a can of chicken soup or a bag of cheese to the SHS kitchen at a moment’s notice. Thank you! You have made a real difference in the lives of the kids in this community. They say it takes a village to raise a child. I love and appreciate our little village.

Loretta Buser